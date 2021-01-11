CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

688 FPUS56 KHNX 110701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-111200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

41 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

42 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 36 62 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 38 61 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 40 58 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-111200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to 38.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 35 to 41.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 45. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 58 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 35 59 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 35 58 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-111200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 36 to 42.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 44. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

37 to 43. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 57 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 34 58 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 58 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 58 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-111200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 34 to 39.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

Highs 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 61 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 35 60 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 35 59 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 37 60 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-111200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 34 58 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 34 58 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 35 59 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 34 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 34 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-111200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog through the night. Lows 34 to 40.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog through the night. Lows 37 to 43. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

Highs 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

39 to 45. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 40 58 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 38 59 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 37 59 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 59 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 35 59 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 36 58 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 35 58 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-111200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to 38.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

38 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Lows

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 35 59 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 35 58 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 35 60 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 35 58 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 35 60 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 37 61 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-111200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 32 59 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 32 60 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-111200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 30 to 35. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 31 61 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 32 61 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 33 61 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-111200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 33 to 41. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 35 to 43.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 33 60 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 34 61 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 34 61 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-111200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 34 to 40. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 36 to 44.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to

47. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 58 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 37 61 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 35 63 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 35 62 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 36 62 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-111200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 57 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 30 62 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 40 57 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-111200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

43 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows

42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 37 63 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 38 58 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 42 61 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-111200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 67 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 58 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 12 48 15 45 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 31 60 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 23 44 27 42 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 31 58 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 61 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-111200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 64 at

5000 feet...53 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...48 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 47 31 47 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 27 50 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 30 51 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-111200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 32 60 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 32 50 36 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 23 50 25 50 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 34 56 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 22 60 25 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-111200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 51 37 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 34 63 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 37 63 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 38 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-111200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 54 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 29 55 31 57 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 27 60 29 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-111200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 57 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 26 57 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 37 58 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-111200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 67 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 61 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 31 62 32 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-111200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 42 57 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

California City 30 61 31 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 34 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 28 61 29 62 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 27 61 29 62 / 0 0 0 0

