CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020

622 FPUS56 KHNX 220701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-221200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog. Lows 33 to 43.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog. Highs 55 to 60. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 35 58 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 37 57 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 38 55 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-221200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 35 55 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 33 55 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 33 54 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-221200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 53 30 54 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 34 55 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 53 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 33 53 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-221200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Highs 53 to 58.

East winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 57 to 65. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 34 55 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 33 55 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 33 55 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 35 55 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-221200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the day.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the day.

Highs around 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 56 to 64. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 33 54 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 33 54 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 33 54 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 32 55 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 32 54 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-221200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 38 53 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 37 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 33 53 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 33 53 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 35 53 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 34 53 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-221200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 30 to 36.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 52 to 59. Lows 38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 33 53 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 33 55 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 33 54 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 33 54 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 33 55 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 35 56 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-221200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 28 to 33. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog through the day.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the day.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 30 55 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 30 56 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-221200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 28 to 33.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 28 58 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 30 58 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 32 59 35 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-221200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog. Lows 31 to 39.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog. Highs 55 to 60. South

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 31 57 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 32 58 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 33 58 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-221200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog. Lows 32 to 40.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds in the morning becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to

47. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 58 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 36 58 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 35 60 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 35 60 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 35 59 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-221200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 38 55 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 31 60 26 61 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 43 53 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-221200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 38 60 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 38 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 43 58 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-221200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 53 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 10 43 6 41 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 30 56 27 58 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 23 39 19 36 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 32 55 28 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 36 57 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-221200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at

8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 27 44 24 44 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 28 49 25 49 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 29 48 28 49 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-221200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

30 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet. Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 58 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 34 49 32 48 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 23 47 20 48 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 35 53 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 22 59 18 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-221200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 48 34 48 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 37 65 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 39 63 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 41 63 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-221200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 52 37 51 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 33 55 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 28 58 25 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-221200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 34 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 55 36 52 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 29 59 25 53 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 40 56 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-221200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 38 68 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 33 68 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-221200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 27 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 65 42 55 / 0 0 0 0

California City 30 69 28 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 39 67 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 30 71 27 59 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 31 70 28 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

