CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

_____

197 FPUS56 KHNX 100701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-101200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 65 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 42 63 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 44 64 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-101200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 41. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 65 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 36 64 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 35 63 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-101200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs

58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 62 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 35 63 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 61 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 62 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-101200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 64 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 35 64 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 35 63 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 39 64 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-101200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 33 63 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 34 62 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 36 63 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 34 63 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 35 62 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-101200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds in the evening becoming northwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 43 61 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 39 62 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 38 62 36 55 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 62 34 54 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 36 62 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 36 62 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 35 62 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-101200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 36. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 36 61 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 35 62 34 55 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 36 61 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 36 61 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 36 61 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 39 61 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-101200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 57 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 33 62 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 33 62 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-101200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to

43. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 63 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 34 63 32 55 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 36 63 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-101200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 35 62 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 36 62 33 54 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 36 62 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-101200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

47. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 60 43 52 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 41 61 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 40 62 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 39 62 36 54 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 40 61 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-101200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost in the evening. Partly cloudy in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Widespread frost in the

evening. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 59 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 31 63 24 54 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 46 58 38 49 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-101200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Colder. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

Highs 50 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 41 63 34 56 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 41 58 34 49 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 45 60 38 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-101200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Windy, colder.

Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 23 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

45 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 57 32 50 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 13 44 6 40 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 32 58 23 51 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 26 40 19 38 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 34 58 25 50 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 41 59 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-101200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Breezy, colder.

Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 23 at 8000 feet. West winds

25 to 35 mph over higher elevations. Over higher elevations,

gusts up to 70 mph in the evening decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost in the evening. Partly cloudy in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 44 20 38 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 31 50 22 42 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 33 49 23 43 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-101200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

43 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 35 60 27 56 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 36 50 26 41 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 25 48 16 42 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 36 53 27 46 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 23 58 15 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-101200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 35.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 48 29 40 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 37 63 31 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 40 63 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 43 61 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-101200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 51 33 42 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 33 55 28 45 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 30 58 23 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-101200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 40 52 32 45 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 28 57 23 48 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 44 57 37 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-101200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 68. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the morning increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 41 66 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 37 67 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-101200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 32 to 40. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 54 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 63 41 53 / 0 0 0 0

California City 32 67 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 38 65 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 31 67 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 32 67 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

