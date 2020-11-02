CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

_____

256 FPUS56 KHNX 020701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-020800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 82 54 84 / 0 0 0

Avenal 81 56 83 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 80 58 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-020800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 80 51 82 / 0 0 0

Mendota 80 46 81 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 79 46 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-020800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 79 43 80 / 0 0 0

Merced 80 46 82 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 79 45 80 / 0 0 0

Madera 79 46 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-020800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

54. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 81 51 83 / 0 0 0

Five Points 81 48 82 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 81 48 82 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 81 53 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-020800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

50. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 79 46 80 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 79 46 80 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 79 49 80 / 0 0 0

Hanford 80 46 82 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 80 49 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-020800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 80 56 81 / 0 0 0

Clovis 80 52 81 / 0 0 0

Fresno 80 51 81 / 0 0 0

Sanger 80 49 81 / 0 0 0

Reedley 80 48 81 / 0 0 0

Selma 79 49 80 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 79 48 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-020800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 47 to 56.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

54. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 80 49 81 / 0 0 0

Visalia 80 48 81 / 0 0 0

Exeter 80 50 81 / 0 0 0

Tulare 80 49 80 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 80 51 81 / 0 0 0

Porterville 80 54 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-020800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

51. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 80 48 81 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 80 48 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-020800-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

51. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 81 47 83 / 0 0 0

Wasco 81 48 83 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 83 50 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-020800-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 80 50 82 / 0 0 0

McFarland 81 50 83 / 0 0 0

Shafter 82 50 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-020800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 80 63 82 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 82 57 83 / 0 0 0

Arvin 83 56 85 / 0 0 0

Lamont 83 53 84 / 0 0 0

Mettler 81 55 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-020800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 75 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 75 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 79 53 78 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 82 44 82 / 0 0 0

Auberry 78 61 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-020800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 75 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 84 55 85 / 0 0 0

Springville 79 56 79 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 82 61 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-020800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Near the crest, haze

and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 76 at

5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 47 to

57 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Near the crest, haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 76 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at

8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 77 54 77 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 64 25 62 / 0 0 0

Wawona 78 44 77 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 63 39 62 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 77 47 77 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 79 53 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-020800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 68 to 74 at

5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...57 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Colder. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 62 43 62 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 69 45 69 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 68 45 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-020800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 76 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 80 52 77 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 68 49 68 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 67 37 65 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 74 49 73 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 80 34 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-020800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 73 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 71 53 70 / 0 0 0

Kernville 83 50 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 85 52 84 / 0 0 0

Weldon 82 56 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-020800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 73 57 73 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 75 45 75 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 80 42 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-020800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 70 53 71 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 75 41 76 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 80 61 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-020800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

78 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 84 56 84 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 85 52 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-020800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 40 to

48. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 62 80 / 0 0 0

California City 84 46 83 / 0 0 0

Mojave 83 54 82 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 84 45 83 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 84 45 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather