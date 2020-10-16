CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

_____

283 FPUS56 KHNX 160601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-161100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 69.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 95.

West winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 62 to

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 95. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

56 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 93 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 64 92 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 66 90 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-161100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to

63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

51 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 91 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 56 90 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 55 90 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-161100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

Light winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to

62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

50 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 89 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 56 91 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 90 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 55 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-161100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 63.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to

64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 59 92 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 56 92 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 57 92 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 92 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-161100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to

59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

51 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 54 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 56 90 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 58 90 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 56 92 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 58 91 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-161100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 90 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 62 90 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 90 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 59 90 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 90 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 59 90 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 56 90 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-161100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 65.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 92. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 90 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 57 90 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 59 90 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 59 90 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 59 91 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 64 91 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-161100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 94.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to

61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 89 to 94. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 91 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 58 92 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-161100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 61.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to

62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

52 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 93 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 56 93 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 59 95 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-161100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to

68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 59 92 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 59 92 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 59 94 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-161100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to

69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 92 71 91 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 93 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 64 95 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 95 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 65 92 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-161100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 87 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 52 90 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 69 86 68 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-161100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 59 to

69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 92 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 64 88 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 69 91 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-161100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 83 at

5000 feet...66 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 82 at

5000 feet...65 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 85 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 31 71 28 70 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 52 86 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 43 72 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 85 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 59 87 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-161100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 82 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 80 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 69 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 76 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 53 76 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-161100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to

61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 87 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 56 75 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 44 74 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 56 80 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 42 87 39 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-161100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 82 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 80 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 79 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 56 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 59 93 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 61 90 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-161100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 82 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 83 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 48 87 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-161100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to

68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 79 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 85 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 91 68 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 84 to 92. North

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to

66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 95.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 91 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 58 91 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-161100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 92. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Breezy. Lows

54 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 96. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 86 67 89 / 0 0 0 0

California City 54 90 53 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 60 89 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 90 53 94 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 91 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather