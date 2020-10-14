CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Hills-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 61 to 69. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 88 to

96. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 78 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 63.

Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 63 90 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 67 89 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-141100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 88 to

95. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 78 to 87. Lows

49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 89 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 56 90 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 55 90 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 87 to

95. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 77 to 86.

Lows 48 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 89 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 90 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 90 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 89 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 89 to

97. Lows 54 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 79 to 88.

Lows 51 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 91 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 56 90 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 57 90 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 91 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 92. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 88 to

96. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 53 89 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 89 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 57 89 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 90 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 56 89 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 64. West winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 86 to

95. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 76 to 82.

Lows 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 88 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 58 89 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 57 89 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 89 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 55 89 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 56 89 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 89 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds

in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 87 to

95. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 88 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 89 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 55 88 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 89 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 56 88 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 60 89 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-141100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 59. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 89 to

97. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 77 to 83.

Lows 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 55 89 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 55 90 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 59. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 90 to

98. Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 79 to 85.

Lows 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 91 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 54 90 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 57 91 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-141100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 64. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 91. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 88 to

96. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 52 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 56 89 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 56 89 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 89 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 68. Light winds

in the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 93 to 98.

Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 88 to

93. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 88 68 92 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 89 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 60 90 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 58 90 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 60 88 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-141100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 80 to

90. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 84 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 49 85 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 65 82 67 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-141100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 81 to

91. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 60 88 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 59 85 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 89 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 76 to 81 at

5000 feet...68 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...66 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 83 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 30 71 30 68 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 49 82 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 44 72 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 81 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 57 84 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...68 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...67 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 69 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 74 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 73 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 82 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 72 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 42 73 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 51 79 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 38 84 41 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke...haze near the crest.

Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 75 to

84 at 5000 feet...62 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 72 to 77 at

5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 78 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 52 89 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 90 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 57 90 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 77 to

87. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 79 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 45 83 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 42 87 45 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 77 to

87. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 74 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 42 78 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 63 84 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 96. West

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 57 to 67. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 66. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 84 to

94. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 94 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 55 95 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, breezy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning shifting to the east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 94. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 83 to

93. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 65 89 67 87 / 0 0 0 0

California City 49 93 52 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 57 91 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 49 93 52 92 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 50 92 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

