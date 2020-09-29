CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 66 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 100. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 67 to 73.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to

100. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 61 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 98 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 98 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 71 97 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 94 to

99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 68.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 99.

Lows 59 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 54 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 98 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 97 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 62 97 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 61 to 69. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

94 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 61 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 93 to

98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98.

Lows 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 88 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 95 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 63 96 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 96 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 63 96 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 64 to 70.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 95 to

100. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 69.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 95 to

100. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs 90 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 99 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 64 99 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 98 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 98 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 92 to

97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 65.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 98.

Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Highs 88 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 95 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 96 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 64 96 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 96 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 97 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 63 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 63 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 69.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98.

Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs 89 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 70 96 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 69 97 68 95 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 97 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 97 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 66 97 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 97 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 97 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 62 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 62 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 91 to

96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 68. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 97.

Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 88 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 96 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 64 96 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 67 96 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 96 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 96 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 69 97 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 93 to

98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 67. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 99.

Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs 89 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 62 96 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 98 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 94 to

99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 67. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 95 to

100. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs 90 to

97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 98 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 98 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 99 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to 72. East winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 71.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 92 to

97. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 70. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98.

Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 89 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 98 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 98 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 64 98 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 64 to 72.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 92 to

97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98.

Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs 90 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 96 74 94 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 98 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 67 98 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 67 98 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 68 96 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

after midnight. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 83 to

93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 91 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 57 93 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 72 91 71 90 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 86 to

96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97.

Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs 84 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 98 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 69 93 67 90 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 71 95 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to

88 at 5000 feet...68 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 87 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 33 72 33 73 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 54 87 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 74 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 87 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 62 89 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 85 at

5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to

86 at 5000 feet...70 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...

65 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 72 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 78 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 77 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to

89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 89 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 57 77 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 46 75 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 56 83 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 44 89 45 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 85 to

90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to

92 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 83 to

89 at 5000 feet...69 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 82 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 58 94 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 62 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 63 93 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 80 to

90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 84 63 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 86 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 89 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 79 to

89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 81 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 87 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 72 93 70 92 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 60 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

87 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 95 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 95 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 67 90 69 92 / 0 0 0 0

California City 56 94 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 62 93 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 55 95 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 56 95 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

