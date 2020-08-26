CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

656 FPUS56 KHNX 260601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-261100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 65 to

73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows

65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 96 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 95 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 68 90 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-261100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 60 to

68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 93 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 66 93 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 92 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-261100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 92 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 66 93 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 65 93 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-261100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 63 to

70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 95 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 68 95 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 68 95 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 71 96 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-261100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 65 93 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 95 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 69 94 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 69 95 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 69 95 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-261100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 64 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 70 95 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 71 96 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 71 96 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 68 96 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 68 95 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 69 95 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 67 95 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-261100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 68 96 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 67 95 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 68 96 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 69 95 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 96 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 70 96 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-261100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 95 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 69 97 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-261100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 97 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 66 97 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 98 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-261100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 69 96 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 68 97 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 68 98 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-261100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 75 95 76 97 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 74 97 74 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 98 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 71 98 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 70 95 71 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-261100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 90 67 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 94 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 70 90 71 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-261100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 98 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 68 93 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 71 95 72 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-261100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 86 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 36 74 36 75 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 56 87 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 49 75 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 58 88 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 89 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-261100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...70 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

69 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 85 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 71 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 79 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 79 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-261100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 91 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 56 77 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 49 77 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 84 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 48 90 48 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-261100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...

71 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 82 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 65 97 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 68 98 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 69 96 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-261100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 84 63 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 88 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 91 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-261100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 62 82 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 52 90 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 71 93 71 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-261100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 76 105 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 72 106 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-261100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 98 74 98 / 0 0 0 0

California City 66 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 72 101 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 103 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 66 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather