CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

_____

713 FPUS56 KHNX 030601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-031100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 72 103 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 66 93 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-031100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 97 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 62 99 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 98 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-031100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 97 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 98 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 98 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 61 98 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-031100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 102 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 64 101 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 100 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 103 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-031100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 98 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 63 100 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 100 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 100 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 101 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-031100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 98. Lows

58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 67 100 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 69 101 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 69 100 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 100 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 100 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 67 100 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 100 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-031100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 100 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 65 100 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 65 101 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 67 101 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 101 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 68 101 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-031100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 58 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 100 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-031100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds in the evening

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 58 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 104 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 102 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-031100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 59 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 67 102 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 102 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 65 102 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-031100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 76 100 74 97 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 101 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 68 102 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 68 102 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 70 99 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-031100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 94 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 98 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 71 95 68 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-031100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 103 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 68 96 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 98 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-031100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 89 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 40 78 38 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 57 91 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 51 78 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 59 92 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 94 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-031100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 75 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 82 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 81 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-031100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 95 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 57 80 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 79 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 84 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 50 91 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-031100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to

82 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 82 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 68 99 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 71 98 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 71 98 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-031100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. West winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds around

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 85 62 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 62 89 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 93 53 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-031100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 82 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 52 90 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 72 96 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-031100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 100 to 110. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 76. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 76 108 75 104 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 70 109 70 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-031100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 67 to 77. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Below the passes, northwest winds

30 to 40 mph in the morning decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph below the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 74. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 101 74 98 / 0 0 0 0

California City 69 104 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 77 101 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 105 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 103 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather