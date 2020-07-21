CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

879 FPUS56 KHNX 210601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-211100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 100 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 68 99 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 89 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-211100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 94 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 61 96 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 60 94 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-211100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 94 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 95 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 95 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 61 95 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-211100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 63 98 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 63 98 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 98 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 68 100 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-211100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 95 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 97 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 97 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 97 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 99 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-211100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 61 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 98 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 69 98 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 69 98 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 98 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 66 98 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 67 98 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 98 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-211100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 98 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 65 97 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 65 100 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 99 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 100 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 68 100 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-211100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 98 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 100 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-211100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 64 to 69.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 100 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 100 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 67 100 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-211100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 67 100 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 100 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 66 100 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-211100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 66 to 72. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs 95 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 97 71 95 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 99 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 68 100 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 67 100 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 68 97 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-211100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 92 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 96 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 70 94 68 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-211100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 69 100 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 67 95 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 72 97 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-211100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 92 65 90 / 0 20 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 42 78 40 74 / 20 40 20 30

Wawona 58 90 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 54 78 53 74 / 20 30 20 30

Bass Lake 60 90 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 93 65 89 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ193-211100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 73 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 81 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 80 56 76 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-211100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 94 59 89 / 0 20 0 0

Grant Grove 57 78 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 78 50 73 / 0 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 59 84 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 50 92 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-211100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...69 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 83 to

91 at 5000 feet...71 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 82 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 67 100 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 98 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 70 98 69 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-211100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 84 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 89 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 93 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-211100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 80 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 88 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 69 95 69 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-211100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 77 107 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 72 108 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-211100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 100 71 94 / 0 0 0 0

California City 67 103 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 74 101 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 67 102 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 67 101 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather