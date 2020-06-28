CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 52 to 58. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

87 to 96.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 89 53 88 / 0 0 0

Avenal 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 76 56 84 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 89. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 91 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 83 54 87 / 0 0 0

Mendota 89 52 87 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 88 51 87 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 84 51 87 / 0 0 0

Merced 84 53 87 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 86 51 86 / 0 0 0

Madera 89 52 86 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 89 to 94. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 91 52 87 / 0 0 0

Five Points 92 53 87 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 92 53 87 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 91 55 87 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 89 to 94. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

Highs 92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 89 51 85 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 91 53 85 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 91 54 86 / 0 0 0

Hanford 92 53 86 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 92 53 87 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 91 54 86 / 0 0 0

Clovis 92 58 87 / 0 0 0

Fresno 92 58 87 / 0 0 0

Sanger 93 55 86 / 0 0 0

Reedley 94 55 86 / 0 0 0

Selma 93 56 86 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 94 53 86 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as hot.

Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

Highs 94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 93 55 86 / 0 0 0

Visalia 93 54 86 / 0 0 0

Exeter 94 53 86 / 0 0 0

Tulare 93 56 87 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 93 53 86 / 0 0 0

Porterville 92 55 85 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 88 to 93. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows around 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 89 53 86 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 92 54 87 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 50 to 55. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 89 51 87 / 0 0 0

Wasco 92 51 87 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 93 53 87 / 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cooler.

Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

Highs 94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 92 53 87 / 0 0 0

McFarland 92 52 87 / 0 0 0

Shafter 93 53 86 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 69.

Highs 93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 91 57 84 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 93 58 85 / 0 0 0

Arvin 94 56 85 / 0 0 0

Lamont 94 56 85 / 0 0 0

Mettler 93 57 83 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 83 52 80 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 86 44 82 / 0 0 0

Auberry 86 53 79 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to

92.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 93 54 85 / 0 0 0

Springville 87 52 79 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 88 56 81 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 43 to 52 at

5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the

crest, slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82 at

5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 76 50 71 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 65 27 60 / 0 0 0

Wawona 78 44 74 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 63 36 59 / 0 0 20

Bass Lake 80 46 74 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 79 51 75 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

71 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the

crest, slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59 at

5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...

68 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 63 37 56 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 72 39 65 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 69 41 63 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

68 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Over higher

elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 83 43 75 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 70 42 62 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 68 38 61 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 73 44 66 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 80 37 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to

69 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 41 to 48 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 89 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 70 44 63 / 0 0 0

Kernville 87 52 80 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 86 54 79 / 0 0 0

Weldon 85 55 78 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 76 47 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 79 46 71 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 83 42 75 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 74 45 64 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 81 40 71 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 89 56 78 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing sand in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing sand in the evening.

Windy, cooler. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the evening becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

89 to 99.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 95 60 87 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 97 58 89 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing sand in the afternoon.

Windy. Not as hot. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing sand in the evening.

Windy, cooler. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

87 to 97.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 87 58 80 / 0 0 0

California City 90 53 84 / 0 0 0

Mojave 88 56 81 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 85 54 82 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 84 53 82 / 0 0 0

