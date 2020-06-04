CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

620 FPUS56 KHNX 040601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-041100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

70 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 63 to 69. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 91. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 56 to 61. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Highs

77 to 83.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 74 106 66 90 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 74 104 66 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 71 101 63 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-041100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 87 to 92. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 105 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 68 105 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 105 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-041100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as hot. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 104 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 67 104 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 104 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 67 105 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-041100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 56 to 61. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 71 105 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 69 106 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 69 106 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 106 68 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-041100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as hot. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 67 105 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 68 105 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 69 105 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 69 105 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 69 106 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-041100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 70 105 68 93 / 0 0 0 20

Clovis 71 106 70 93 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 72 105 70 93 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 68 105 68 93 / 0 0 0 20

Reedley 68 105 68 93 / 0 0 0 20

Selma 69 105 68 93 / 0 0 0 20

Kingsburg 68 105 66 93 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ185-041100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as hot. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 68 105 68 93 / 0 0 0 20

Visalia 67 105 67 93 / 0 0 0 20

Exeter 69 105 68 93 / 0 0 0 20

Tulare 69 106 68 93 / 0 0 0 20

Lindsay 69 105 68 93 / 0 0 0 20

Porterville 70 105 69 93 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ186-041100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as hot. Highs 89 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 56 to 61. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 48 to

56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 105 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 69 106 67 92 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ187-041100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as hot. Highs 88 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 55 to 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 47 to

56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 69 105 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 67 105 66 92 / 0 0 0 20

Buttonwillow 71 105 66 92 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ188-041100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as hot. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 56 to 61. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 68 106 67 93 / 0 0 0 20

McFarland 67 105 66 92 / 0 0 0 20

Shafter 68 105 66 92 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ189-041100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

79 to 84. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 76 102 71 89 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 105 71 93 / 0 0 0 20

Arvin 72 104 69 93 / 0 0 0 20

Lamont 70 105 69 93 / 0 0 0 20

Mettler 72 102 69 91 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ190-041100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 83 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 97 64 85 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 99 59 88 / 0 0 0 20

Auberry 71 97 67 86 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ191-041100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs 84 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 104 68 92 / 20 0 0 30

Springville 70 99 67 86 / 0 0 0 30

Tule River Reservation 74 99 69 87 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ192-041100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 57 to

65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...

57 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 87 62 79 / 0 0 0 30

Tuolumne Meadows 41 75 40 70 / 20 0 0 40

Wawona 59 91 57 82 / 0 0 0 20

Devils Postpile 49 73 48 66 / 20 0 0 50

Bass Lake 61 92 59 81 / 0 0 0 20

Hetch Hetchy 63 91 62 83 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ193-041100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

Northeast winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 71 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 80 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 54 72 53 63 / 20 0 0 40

Shaver Lake 54 84 53 74 / 20 0 0 30

Lake Wishon 54 81 53 72 / 20 0 0 40

CAZ194-041100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

59 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 45 to

53 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 91 56 83 / 20 20 0 50

Grant Grove 58 80 55 70 / 20 0 0 40

Lodgepole 51 79 50 70 / 20 0 0 40

Camp Nelson 59 86 56 75 / 20 0 0 30

Johnsondale 54 91 51 80 / 20 0 0 30

CAZ195-041100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...

51 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler.

Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to

42 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...

31 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 60 81 57 70 / 20 0 0 20

Kernville 67 98 64 87 / 20 0 0 20

Lake Isabella 69 97 67 86 / 20 0 0 20

Weldon 69 95 67 83 / 20 0 0 20

CAZ196-041100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

West winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Highs

62 to 72. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 77 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 87 61 75 / 20 0 0 20

Tehachapi 62 89 59 78 / 20 0 0 20

Twin Oaks 59 94 57 82 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ197-041100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 76 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 80 58 69 / 20 0 0 20

Frazier Park 55 87 51 75 / 20 0 0 20

Grapevine 69 96 66 83 / 20 0 0 20

CAZ198-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 58 to 64. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Not as warm.

Highs 77 to 87. Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 88 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 72 104 70 95 / 0 0 0 20

Ridgecrest 69 105 68 96 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ199-041100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 54 to 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 53 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 72 97 68 85 / 0 0 0 0

California City 66 100 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 72 97 66 84 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 99 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 67 98 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

