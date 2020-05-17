CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-172300-

West Side Hills-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

57. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 84 57 75 / 0 30 40

Avenal 84 58 74 / 0 30 30

San Luis Reservoir 77 57 69 / 30 50 60

=

$$

CAZ180-172300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 55 to 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 69 to 74. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler.

Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 81 56 72 / 20 50 60

Mendota 83 58 72 / 0 40 50

Firebaugh 83 57 72 / 0 40 60

=

$$

CAZ181-172300-

Merced and Madera-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 55 to 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 69 to 74. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

49 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 80 56 71 / 30 60 60

Merced 81 57 71 / 20 60 70

Chowchilla 83 57 71 / 20 60 70

Madera 84 58 71 / 0 60 70

=

$$

CAZ182-172300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 85 58 76 / 0 30 40

Five Points 85 58 74 / 0 30 50

NAS Lemoore 86 60 76 / 0 30 50

Kettleman City 86 60 77 / 0 20 30

=

$$

CAZ183-172300-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 84 58 72 / 0 50 60

Caruthers 85 60 74 / 0 40 60

Lemoore 86 61 75 / 0 30 50

Hanford 86 61 75 / 0 30 50

Corcoran 87 61 77 / 0 30 50

=

$$

CAZ184-172300-

Fresno-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 58 to 63. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Not as warm.

Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 69 to 74.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

57. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows

51 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 84 59 71 / 0 60 80

Clovis 86 61 73 / 0 60 70

Fresno 86 61 74 / 0 60 70

Sanger 86 61 73 / 0 50 70

Reedley 86 61 74 / 0 50 60

Selma 86 62 74 / 0 40 60

Kingsburg 86 61 74 / 0 40 60

=

$$

CAZ185-172300-

Tulare County-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows

51 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 86 61 74 / 0 50 60

Visalia 86 61 75 / 0 30 50

Exeter 86 60 75 / 0 40 60

Tulare 87 62 76 / 0 30 50

Lindsay 86 60 75 / 0 30 50

Porterville 86 61 75 / 0 30 40

=

$$

CAZ186-172300-

Southern Kings County-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 74 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 86 60 76 / 0 20 40

Allensworth 87 61 77 / 0 20 40

=

$$

CAZ187-172300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 58 to 63. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 74 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 86 58 76 / 0 20 40

Wasco 86 60 76 / 0 20 40

Buttonwillow 87 61 77 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ188-172300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 59 to 64. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 87 61 77 / 0 20 40

McFarland 87 60 76 / 0 0 40

Shafter 86 61 76 / 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ189-172300-

Bakersfield-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 73 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 84 61 74 / 0 0 40

Bakersfield 87 63 76 / 0 0 30

Arvin 87 61 75 / 0 0 30

Lamont 87 61 76 / 0 0 30

Mettler 85 60 74 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ190-172300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 74 51 61 / 20 80 90

Oakhurst 78 46 64 / 20 80 90

Auberry 76 53 63 / 0 70 90

=

$$

CAZ191-172300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 85 57 74 / 0 40 60

Springville 80 56 69 / 0 30 50

Tule River Reservation 81 58 69 / 0 20 50

=

$$

CAZ192-172300-

Central Sierra-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Near the crest, rain likely and chance of snow in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

the crest, snow in the morning, then snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

47 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then snow showers with possible thunderstorms and

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 68 47 53 / 20 90 90

Tuolumne Meadows 58 29 46 / 20 70 80

Wawona 70 43 56 / 20 90 90

Devils Postpile 55 37 42 / 0 60 80

Bass Lake 72 46 58 / 20 80 90

Hetch Hetchy 70 46 56 / 30 90 90

=

$$

CAZ193-172300-

North Kings River-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Near the crest, chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Breezy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon,

Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near the

crest, snow likely. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow and rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow

showers with possible thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 53 38 40 / 0 80 90

Shaver Lake 65 41 53 / 0 70 90

Lake Wishon 65 40 51 / 0 60 80

=

$$

CAZ194-172300-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Near the crest, slight

chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Rain

likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow

showers, showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 35 to

41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 77 45 63 / 0 40 60

Grant Grove 62 42 51 / 0 50 70

Lodgepole 65 39 52 / 0 50 70

Camp Nelson 69 45 57 / 0 30 60

Johnsondale 75 41 62 / 0 20 50

=

$$

CAZ195-172300-

Lake Isabella-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 PM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...

59 to 65 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, partly cloudy in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

after midnight. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet. West

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain...a

40 percent chance of snow and rain near the crest. Breezy. Highs

57 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Snow level

7000 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...

35 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 63 45 52 / 0 0 50

Kernville 81 53 69 / 0 0 40

Lake Isabella 81 56 69 / 0 0 40

Weldon 78 56 66 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ196-172300-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds around 25 mph in

the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 40 to 50. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 70 50 58 / 0 0 40

Tehachapi 73 49 61 / 0 0 40

Twin Oaks 77 48 65 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ197-172300-

Fort Tejon-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 67 48 56 / 0 0 40

Frazier Park 74 43 63 / 0 0 40

Grapevine 79 54 68 / 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ198-172300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 91 59 78 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 91 58 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-172300-

Kern County Desert-

1100 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 44 to 50.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

53. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 83 58 70 / 0 0 0

California City 85 54 74 / 0 0 0

Mojave 82 56 70 / 0 0 20

Edwards AFB 84 54 72 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 83 53 71 / 0 0 20

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

