CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

781 FPUS56 KHNX 161201

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-162300-

West Side Hills-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 88. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 89 56 85 / 0 0 0

Avenal 86 56 83 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 81 58 78 / 0 0 40

CAZ180-162300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 80 to

85. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 84 56 81 / 0 0 30

Mendota 86 54 84 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 85 54 84 / 0 0 20

CAZ181-162300-

Merced and Madera-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 55 to 60. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 84 55 80 / 0 0 30

Merced 84 54 83 / 0 0 20

Chowchilla 85 54 83 / 0 0 0

Madera 86 54 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-162300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 87 55 85 / 0 0 0

Five Points 87 54 85 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 87 55 86 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 87 58 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-162300-

Foggy Bottom-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 86 54 84 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 86 55 85 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 86 56 86 / 0 0 0

Hanford 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 87 56 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-162300-

Fresno-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 85 56 84 / 0 0 0

Clovis 86 59 86 / 0 0 0

Fresno 86 59 86 / 0 0 0

Sanger 86 56 86 / 0 0 0

Reedley 86 56 86 / 0 0 0

Selma 86 57 86 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 86 56 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-162300-

Tulare County-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 58 to 63. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 86 56 86 / 0 0 0

Visalia 86 56 87 / 0 0 0

Exeter 86 55 87 / 0 0 0

Tulare 87 56 88 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 86 55 87 / 0 0 0

Porterville 86 56 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-162300-

Southern Kings County-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 57 to 62. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 86 55 87 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 87 56 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-162300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 76 to 81. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 86 54 86 / 0 0 0

Wasco 86 55 87 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 86 57 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-162300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 87 56 88 / 0 0 0

McFarland 86 55 88 / 0 0 0

Shafter 86 56 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-162300-

Bakersfield-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

75 to 80. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 84 60 85 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 86 59 88 / 0 0 0

Arvin 86 57 88 / 0 0 0

Lamont 86 56 88 / 0 0 0

Mettler 84 57 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-162300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 77 53 75 / 0 0 20

Oakhurst 81 49 78 / 0 0 0

Auberry 78 56 77 / 0 0 0

=

CAZ191-162300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 86 56 85 / 0 0 0

Springville 80 55 81 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 81 58 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-162300-

Central Sierra-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 36 to

41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow

showers, showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of snow showers, rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 73 50 68 / 0 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 65 31 59 / 0 0 0

Wawona 75 46 72 / 0 0 20

Devils Postpile 62 39 55 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 76 49 73 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 76 52 70 / 0 0 30

CAZ193-162300-

North Kings River-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

49 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow and rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow

showers, showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 37 to

42 at 5000 feet...23 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 53 to

60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 43 54 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 68 43 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 68 43 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-162300-

Sequoia Kings-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 46 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a slight chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 80 46 77 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 64 45 64 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 68 41 66 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 70 46 70 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 77 41 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-162300-

Lake Isabella-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...

62 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...40 to

45 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow

showers likely with possible showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 46 65 / 0 0 0

Kernville 83 54 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 81 56 82 / 0 0 0

Weldon 79 56 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-162300-

Tehachapi Area-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 59 to 69. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 69 47 71 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 73 48 75 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 77 46 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-162300-

Fort Tejon-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 66 47 68 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 74 43 75 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 79 52 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-162300-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 92 60 91 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 94 58 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-162300-

Kern County Desert-

500 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

52. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 86 60 83 / 0 0 0

California City 89 55 85 / 0 0 0

Mojave 86 58 83 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 89 54 85 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 88 54 84 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

