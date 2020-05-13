CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-132300-

West Side Hills-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 51 to 56. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

Avenal 78 53 80 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 73 56 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-132300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 76 54 79 / 0 0 0

Mendota 77 53 79 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 77 52 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-132300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 76 53 77 / 0 0 0

Merced 76 53 78 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 76 52 79 / 0 0 0

Madera 77 53 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-132300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 82 to 87. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 54. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

Five Points 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 79 55 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-132300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 82 to 87. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 73 to

78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 77 53 79 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 78 53 80 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 78 53 81 / 0 0 0

Hanford 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-132300-

Fresno-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 82 to 87. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 76 53 79 / 0 0 0

Clovis 78 56 81 / 0 0 0

Fresno 78 56 81 / 0 0 0

Sanger 78 53 81 / 0 0 0

Reedley 78 53 81 / 0 0 0

Selma 78 55 81 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 78 54 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-132300-

Tulare County-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 74 to

79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 77 53 80 / 0 0 0

Visalia 78 53 81 / 0 0 0

Exeter 78 52 80 / 0 0 0

Tulare 79 54 81 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 77 51 80 / 0 0 0

Porterville 77 52 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-132300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 88.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 75 to

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows around 52. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 78 52 81 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-132300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 75 to

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 55. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 79 51 81 / 0 0 0

Wasco 78 52 81 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 78 53 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-132300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

77 to 82. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

McFarland 78 52 81 / 0 0 0

Shafter 77 53 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-132300-

Bakersfield-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

76 to 81. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 75 56 78 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 77 55 80 / 0 0 0

Arvin 76 53 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 76 53 79 / 0 0 0

Mettler 75 54 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-132300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 48 70 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 71 43 73 / 0 0 0

Auberry 68 51 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-132300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 76 51 78 / 0 0 0

Springville 70 49 73 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 71 52 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-132300-

Central Sierra-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 45 63 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 53 25 54 / 0 0 0

Wawona 65 41 67 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 49 33 51 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 65 43 68 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 45 66 / 0 20 0

=

$$

CAZ193-132300-

North Kings River-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

36 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 at

5000 feet...57 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 44 to 51 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 38 49 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 58 37 61 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 58 37 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-132300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 69 40 71 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 54 39 58 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 55 34 59 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 39 62 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 64 34 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-132300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to

59 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 39 55 / 0 0 0

Kernville 71 48 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 68 50 72 / 0 0 0

Weldon 66 51 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-132300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 58 43 60 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 43 63 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 64 40 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-132300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs

57 to 67. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 59 to 69. North winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 41 58 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 63 38 65 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 69 48 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-132300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning shifting to the west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 51 to 56. West winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 52 to 58. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 55 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 81 55 83 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 83 52 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-132300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...northwest 30 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph below the passes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the morning decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

60. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 54 76 / 0 0 0

California City 74 50 77 / 0 0 0

Mojave 71 53 73 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 75 49 78 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 74 48 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

