CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

615 FPUS56 KHNX 110701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-112300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 72 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 76 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 83 55 77 / 0 0 0

Avenal 82 56 76 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 78 57 72 / 0 20 20

CAZ180-112300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 76 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 77 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 83 56 75 / 0 20 20

Mendota 84 55 75 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 84 55 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-112300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 77 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 82 56 74 / 0 20 20

Merced 83 56 75 / 0 20 20

Chowchilla 83 56 75 / 0 0 20

Madera 84 56 75 / 0 0 20

CAZ182-112300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 84 55 77 / 0 0 0

Five Points 86 55 77 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 85 56 77 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 85 57 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-112300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 84 56 75 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 85 56 76 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 85 56 77 / 0 0 0

Hanford 86 57 77 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 86 56 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-112300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 83 56 75 / 0 0 0

Clovis 85 58 77 / 0 0 0

Fresno 85 58 77 / 0 0 0

Sanger 85 57 76 / 0 0 0

Reedley 85 56 76 / 0 0 0

Selma 85 58 77 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 86 57 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-112300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 76 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 85 56 76 / 0 0 0

Visalia 86 56 77 / 0 0 0

Exeter 85 55 77 / 0 0 0

Tulare 86 57 77 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 85 55 77 / 0 0 0

Porterville 85 56 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-112300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 85 55 78 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 86 56 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-112300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88.

Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 84 53 77 / 0 0 0

Wasco 85 54 77 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 86 55 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-112300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

80. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 86 56 78 / 0 0 0

McFarland 86 55 78 / 0 0 0

Shafter 85 55 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-112300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 58. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

62. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 83 58 75 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 86 58 77 / 0 0 0

Arvin 85 55 77 / 0 0 0

Lamont 86 56 78 / 0 0 0

Mettler 83 55 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-112300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 75 51 66 / 0 20 30

Oakhurst 78 45 69 / 0 20 30

Auberry 76 53 67 / 0 0 20

CAZ191-112300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 55. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 83 53 75 / 0 0 0

Springville 78 53 70 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 79 55 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-112300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

snow after midnight. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the crest,

slight chance of snow. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 68 45 60 / 0 20 30

Tuolumne Meadows 58 25 52 / 0 20 20

Wawona 71 42 64 / 0 20 30

Devils Postpile 54 33 49 / 0 0 20

Bass Lake 72 45 64 / 0 20 30

Hetch Hetchy 72 46 62 / 0 30 40

CAZ193-112300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the morning.

Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...55 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 37 46 / 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 65 38 57 / 0 0 20

Lake Wishon 63 37 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-112300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 75 40 69 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 62 39 54 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 63 34 56 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 67 41 60 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 72 36 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-112300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 62 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76 at

5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 40 54 / 0 0 0

Kernville 78 48 71 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 78 51 69 / 0 0 0

Weldon 75 51 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-112300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds around

25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 42 to 52. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 68 45 60 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 70 45 62 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 74 43 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-112300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 43 56 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 72 39 63 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 77 48 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-112300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

60. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 87 54 80 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 89 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-112300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 49 to 55. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 80 54 72 / 0 0 0

California City 83 50 75 / 0 0 0

Mojave 80 52 72 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 81 49 73 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 81 48 73 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

