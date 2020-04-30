CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

_____

277 FPUS56 KHNX 300701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-302300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 90 55 86 / 0 0 0

Avenal 88 56 84 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 85 54 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-302300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 87 53 83 / 0 0 0

Mendota 87 53 83 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 87 53 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-302300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 85 52 83 / 0 0 0

Merced 86 53 83 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 86 53 83 / 0 0 0

Madera 87 54 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-302300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 89 55 85 / 0 0 0

Five Points 89 54 84 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 89 55 85 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 90 57 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-302300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 87 54 83 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 88 55 84 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 89 55 84 / 0 0 0

Hanford 89 56 85 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 90 55 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-302300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 87 55 82 / 0 0 0

Clovis 89 57 84 / 0 0 0

Fresno 89 58 84 / 0 0 0

Sanger 89 57 84 / 0 0 0

Reedley 89 57 84 / 0 0 0

Selma 89 57 84 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 89 56 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-302300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 89 57 84 / 0 0 0

Visalia 89 56 84 / 0 0 0

Exeter 89 56 84 / 0 0 0

Tulare 90 57 85 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 88 56 84 / 0 0 0

Porterville 88 57 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-302300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

around 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 90 56 85 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 90 56 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-302300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 90 55 85 / 0 0 0

Wasco 88 57 84 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 89 58 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-302300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 89 57 85 / 0 0 0

McFarland 88 57 84 / 0 0 0

Shafter 88 58 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-302300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 85 60 81 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 87 59 83 / 0 0 0

Arvin 87 58 83 / 0 0 0

Lamont 87 58 83 / 0 0 0

Mettler 85 58 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-302300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 79.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 79 53 74 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 83 50 78 / 0 0 0

Auberry 80 55 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-302300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 87 57 82 / 0 0 0

Springville 81 56 77 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 82 58 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-302300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

47 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 73 50 68 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 62 30 59 / 0 0 0

Wawona 77 47 72 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 59 37 55 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 77 49 72 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 77 50 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-302300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 58 43 53 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 70 43 65 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 69 42 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-302300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 79 46 75 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 65 45 61 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 68 40 65 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 71 47 67 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 76 43 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-302300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 79 at 5000 feet...

61 to 68 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48 at

5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...

56 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...

56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77 at

5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...62 to

68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 45 61 / 0 0 0

Kernville 82 54 78 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 80 55 77 / 0 0 0

Weldon 79 56 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-302300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 47 to 57. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 68 47 65 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 72 49 68 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 77 48 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-302300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

62 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 65 46 63 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 72 44 70 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 79 53 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-302300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 57 to 62. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 93 60 89 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 95 59 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-302300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Apr 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 60.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...

northwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph below the

passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to

55. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 86 60 83 / 0 0 0

California City 87 57 83 / 0 0 0

Mojave 82 58 80 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 87 56 84 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 86 55 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather