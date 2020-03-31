CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-311100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 47 74 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 47 72 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 47 69 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-311100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 72 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 47 72 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 47 72 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-311100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 38 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 71 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 47 71 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 71 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 47 72 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-311100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 73 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 47 73 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 47 73 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 48 73 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-311100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 47 73 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 47 73 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 47 73 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 47 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 46 73 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-311100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 72 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 46 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 47 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 45 73 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 45 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 47 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 47 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-311100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 45 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 44 72 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 73 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 44 72 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-311100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 73 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 45 73 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-311100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 73 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 45 73 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 46 73 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-311100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 45 73 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 45 73 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 45 73 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-311100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 68 to

73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 70 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 47 72 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 46 71 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 45 71 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 46 71 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-311100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 42 65 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 38 68 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 44 65 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-311100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 45 71 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 44 66 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 45 66 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-311100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 27 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...

19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to

50 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 57 39 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 20 47 18 44 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 34 60 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 45 27 42 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 36 62 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 39 59 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-311100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 35 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 31 44 31 41 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 31 54 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 31 55 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-311100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 37 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

39 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 65 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 34 52 35 48 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 29 57 30 53 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 36 57 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 29 64 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-311100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...31 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 53 38 50 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 41 71 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 68 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 68 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-311100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 56 41 54 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 37 60 40 58 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 36 63 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-311100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 55 40 54 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 33 62 35 60 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 40 64 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-311100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 77 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 43 78 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-311100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph...northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph below the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 45. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 72 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

California City 41 75 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 45 72 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 41 76 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 41 75 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

