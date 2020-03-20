CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

932 FPUS56 KHNX

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-202300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 46 to 53. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 45 67 / 20 20 0

Avenal 62 45 67 / 20 20 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 45 66 / 20 0 0

CAZ180-202300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 43 68 / 20 0 0

Mendota 65 42 68 / 20 0 0

Firebaugh 65 41 68 / 20 0 0

CAZ181-202300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 41 68 / 20 0 0

Merced 64 41 68 / 20 0 0

Chowchilla 64 40 68 / 20 0 0

Madera 65 41 69 / 20 0 0

CAZ182-202300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 44 68 / 20 0 0

Five Points 65 43 69 / 20 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 43 69 / 20 0 0

Kettleman City 65 45 69 / 20 0 0

CAZ183-202300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 65 42 69 / 20 0 0

Caruthers 65 43 69 / 20 0 0

Lemoore 65 43 69 / 20 0 0

Hanford 65 43 69 / 20 0 0

Corcoran 65 43 69 / 20 0 0

CAZ184-202300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 43 67 / 20 0 0

Clovis 65 44 69 / 20 0 0

Fresno 65 44 69 / 20 0 0

Sanger 65 43 69 / 20 0 0

Reedley 65 43 68 / 20 0 0

Selma 65 44 69 / 20 0 0

Kingsburg 65 43 69 / 20 0 0

CAZ185-202300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 57 to 65. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 43 68 / 20 0 0

Visalia 65 43 68 / 20 0 0

Exeter 65 43 68 / 20 0 0

Tulare 65 44 69 / 20 0 0

Lindsay 65 43 68 / 20 0 0

Porterville 65 45 68 / 20 20 0

CAZ186-202300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 43 69 / 20 20 0

Allensworth 66 43 69 / 20 20 0

CAZ187-202300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming east up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 42 68 / 20 20 0

Wasco 65 43 69 / 20 20 0

Buttonwillow 65 44 69 / 20 30 0

CAZ188-202300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 43 69 / 20 20 0

McFarland 66 44 69 / 20 20 0

Shafter 65 44 69 / 20 20 0

CAZ189-202300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 47 65 / 20 40 20

Bakersfield 65 46 69 / 20 20 0

Arvin 65 44 68 / 20 30 0

Lamont 65 45 69 / 20 20 0

Mettler 63 44 67 / 20 20 0

CAZ190-202300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 53 to

63. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 36 59 / 20 0 0

Oakhurst 57 30 61 / 20 0 0

Auberry 55 40 59 / 20 0 0

CAZ191-202300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 41 66 / 20 20 0

Springville 58 41 61 / 20 20 0

Tule River Reservation 58 43 61 / 20 20 0

CAZ192-202300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers, Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Snow showers likely. Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

35 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 23 to

29 at 5000 feet...12 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 30 51 / 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 37 9 40 / 20 20 0

Wawona 48 26 53 / 20 0 0

Devils Postpile 33 17 36 / 20 20 0

Bass Lake 50 30 55 / 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 30 55 / 20 0 0

CAZ193-202300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers, Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 44 to

50 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 34 to

41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to

19 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 24 37 / 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 42 25 47 / 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 41 24 46 / 20 0 0

CAZ194-202300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in

the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon, A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Slight chance of showers. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers, showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to

22 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 26 54 / 30 30 0

Grant Grove 40 29 45 / 20 20 0

Lodgepole 42 22 46 / 30 20 0

Camp Nelson 46 30 50 / 20 30 0

Johnsondale 50 24 54 / 20 30 0

CAZ195-202300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

Chance of snow showers. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

24 to 30 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 33 48 / 20 30 0

Kernville 57 37 61 / 20 30 0

Lake Isabella 56 40 61 / 20 30 0

Weldon 53 40 57 / 20 30 0

CAZ196-202300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 37 52 / 20 30 0

Tehachapi 49 35 54 / 20 30 0

Twin Oaks 54 35 57 / 20 30 0

CAZ197-202300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 44 to

54.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level above

6000 feet. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 35 48 / 20 50 20

Frazier Park 47 30 52 / 30 50 20

Grapevine 55 39 59 / 20 30 20

CAZ198-202300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 37 to

43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 40 62 / 0 20 0

Ridgecrest 60 40 64 / 0 20 0

CAZ199-202300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 45 59 / 0 20 0

California City 57 40 62 / 0 20 0

Mojave 54 42 60 / 0 30 0

Edwards AFB 57 40 62 / 0 30 0

Rosamond 57 39 62 / 0 30 0

