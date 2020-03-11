CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

676 FPUS56 KHNX 110601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-111100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 47 to

52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 68 47 74 / 90 50 0 0

Avenal 48 67 48 73 / 90 40 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 50 67 49 72 / 50 20 0 0

CAZ180-111100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 69 47 74 / 60 20 0 0

Mendota 48 69 46 73 / 70 30 0 0

Firebaugh 48 69 46 74 / 70 30 0 0

CAZ181-111100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 69 45 74 / 30 20 0 0

Merced 48 69 46 73 / 40 20 0 0

Chowchilla 48 69 44 72 / 50 20 0 0

Madera 48 69 45 73 / 60 20 0 0

CAZ182-111100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

46 to 51. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 68 46 74 / 80 40 0 0

Five Points 48 69 46 74 / 80 40 0 0

NAS Lemoore 48 69 46 74 / 80 40 0 0

Kettleman City 49 68 47 74 / 90 40 0 0

CAZ183-111100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 48 69 45 74 / 70 30 0 0

Caruthers 49 69 46 73 / 70 40 0 0

Lemoore 49 69 46 74 / 80 40 0 0

Hanford 50 68 46 74 / 80 40 0 0

Corcoran 49 68 45 74 / 80 50 0 0

CAZ184-111100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 49 68 47 72 / 60 30 0 0

Clovis 50 69 47 74 / 60 30 0 0

Fresno 50 69 47 74 / 60 30 0 0

Sanger 48 69 45 74 / 70 40 0 0

Reedley 49 69 45 73 / 70 40 0 0

Selma 50 69 46 74 / 70 40 0 0

Kingsburg 50 69 46 74 / 70 40 0 0

CAZ185-111100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 54 to 62. Lows 36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 48 68 45 73 / 70 40 0 0

Visalia 49 68 45 73 / 80 50 0 0

Exeter 48 67 45 72 / 80 60 0 0

Tulare 50 68 45 73 / 80 50 0 0

Lindsay 48 67 45 72 / 80 60 0 0

Porterville 49 67 46 72 / 80 50 0 0

CAZ186-111100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 44. Highs 56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 68 44 73 / 90 50 0 0

Allensworth 49 69 45 73 / 90 50 0 0

CAZ187-111100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 56 to 63. Lows 35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 46 67 43 72 / 90 60 0 0

Wasco 49 67 46 72 / 80 60 0 0

Buttonwillow 48 67 47 71 / 80 60 0 0

CAZ188-111100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 47 to

52. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 49 69 46 73 / 80 60 0 0

McFarland 48 68 46 72 / 80 60 0 0

Shafter 49 68 47 71 / 80 60 0 0

CAZ189-111100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 55 to 62. Lows 37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 64 50 68 / 80 60 0 20

Bakersfield 51 68 49 71 / 80 60 0 20

Arvin 48 67 46 70 / 70 70 0 30

Lamont 49 68 47 71 / 70 60 0 30

Mettler 48 66 47 68 / 70 70 0 30

CAZ190-111100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 62 43 66 / 40 30 0 0

Oakhurst 38 64 36 70 / 50 40 0 0

Auberry 46 62 45 66 / 60 40 0 0

CAZ191-111100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 45 67 45 71 / 80 60 0 0

Springville 45 62 44 66 / 80 60 0 0

Tule River Reservation 46 61 46 67 / 80 60 0 0

CAZ192-111100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Near

the crest, chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 35 to

42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a 50 percent chance of

snow showers near the crest. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 48 to

56 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Colder. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Highs 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at

8000 feet. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 55 41 62 / 50 50 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 20 46 20 49 / 50 40 0 0

Wawona 35 57 35 64 / 50 50 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 41 28 45 / 60 50 0 0

Bass Lake 38 58 35 65 / 60 50 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 42 59 42 66 / 30 40 0 0

CAZ193-111100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms, Showers likely in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest,

snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 36 to

42 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near the

crest, chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow

60 percent. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

Highs 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at

8000 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 40 32 48 / 60 50 0 0

Shaver Lake 32 49 31 56 / 60 50 0 0

Lake Wishon 30 49 30 55 / 70 60 0 0

CAZ194-111100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely and chance of showers after

midnight. Near the crest, snow showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near the

crest, snow showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

Total snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 58 32 62 / 80 60 0 0

Grant Grove 35 46 34 54 / 70 60 0 0

Lodgepole 27 48 25 53 / 80 60 0 0

Camp Nelson 35 53 34 58 / 90 70 0 0

Johnsondale 28 57 26 63 / 90 60 0 0

CAZ195-111100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Near the crest,

snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 7500 feet.

Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near the

crest, snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...30 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 22 to 29 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 49 38 55 / 90 70 0 20

Kernville 42 62 41 68 / 90 60 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 62 43 68 / 90 60 0 20

Weldon 45 59 43 64 / 90 60 0 0

CAZ196-111100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 42 54 41 58 / 80 70 0 30

Tehachapi 40 54 38 59 / 80 70 0 30

Twin Oaks 38 59 38 63 / 90 70 0 30

CAZ197-111100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 49 39 53 / 80 70 20 30

Frazier Park 32 53 32 58 / 80 70 0 40

Grapevine 43 59 43 62 / 80 70 20 30

CAZ198-111100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows 42 to 48. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 57 to

67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 49 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 49 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 64 44 70 / 90 60 0 20

Ridgecrest 45 66 43 71 / 90 60 0 0

CAZ199-111100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

42 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

48. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 50 60 50 65 / 90 50 0 20

California City 44 63 43 67 / 90 60 0 30

Mojave 46 62 46 66 / 90 60 0 30

Edwards AFB 44 64 43 67 / 80 60 0 40

Rosamond 43 64 41 68 / 80 60 0 40

