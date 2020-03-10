CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020
151 FPUS56 KHNX 100601
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.
CAZ179-101100-
West Side Hills-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. West winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 48 to
54. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 69 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.
Highs 71 to 76.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 46 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 57 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 48 66 50 69 / 30 80 80 40
Avenal 49 65 51 67 / 30 80 80 40
San Luis Reservoir 49 66 52 68 / 0 50 40 30
CAZ180-101100-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 48 to
53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming east up
to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 67 to 72.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
Lows 45 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
66 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 59 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 46 68 50 70 / 0 50 50 40
Mendota 46 68 49 69 / 0 60 70 40
Firebaugh 46 68 49 69 / 0 50 60 40
CAZ181-101100-
Merced and Madera-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 67 to 72.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and
variable in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 58 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 45 69 49 71 / 0 40 40 40
Merced 44 69 49 69 / 0 40 50 40
Chowchilla 44 69 49 69 / 0 40 50 40
Madera 45 69 49 69 / 0 40 60 40
CAZ182-101100-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers
50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Lows 48 to 53. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 66 to 71.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.
Highs 73 to 78.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers
50 percent. Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 59 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 48 67 50 69 / 20 70 80 50
Five Points 47 67 49 69 / 20 60 80 50
NAS Lemoore 48 68 49 69 / 20 60 80 60
Kettleman City 49 67 51 69 / 30 70 80 50
CAZ183-101100-
Foggy Bottom-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows
48 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.
Highs around 75.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
67 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 59 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 46 69 49 69 / 0 50 70 50
Caruthers 47 69 50 69 / 0 50 80 60
Lemoore 48 69 50 69 / 20 60 80 50
Hanford 47 69 50 69 / 0 60 80 50
Corcoran 47 69 50 69 / 20 70 80 50
CAZ184-101100-
Fresno-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Lows
49 to 54. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming
north up to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 72 to
77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers
40 percent. Lows 46 to 51.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 41 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 58 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 48 69 51 68 / 0 40 70 40
Clovis 48 71 52 69 / 0 40 70 40
Fresno 48 70 52 69 / 0 40 70 40
Sanger 46 70 49 69 / 0 50 70 50
Reedley 46 70 50 69 / 0 50 80 50
Selma 47 69 51 69 / 0 50 80 50
Kingsburg 46 69 50 69 / 0 50 80 50
CAZ185-101100-
Tulare County-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows
48 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 46 to 51.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs 58 to 65. Lows 41 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 46 70 49 69 / 0 50 80 50
Visalia 46 69 50 68 / 0 60 80 50
Exeter 46 69 49 68 / 0 60 90 50
Tulare 47 69 50 69 / 0 60 80 50
Lindsay 46 69 49 68 / 0 60 90 50
Porterville 49 69 50 68 / 20 60 90 40
CAZ186-101100-
Southern Kings County-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers
50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning
becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs
around 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 40 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 46 69 49 68 / 20 80 90 50
Allensworth 47 69 49 69 / 20 80 90 50
CAZ187-101100-
Western Kern County-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
around 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 59 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 45 66 47 67 / 30 90 80 50
Wasco 47 69 49 68 / 30 80 90 50
Buttonwillow 47 67 49 67 / 40 90 90 50
CAZ188-101100-
Eastern Kern County-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
47 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 49 to 54.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs
71 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows 47 to 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 42 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 58 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 47 69 49 69 / 20 80 90 50
McFarland 48 69 49 68 / 30 80 90 50
Shafter 48 69 49 67 / 30 80 90 50
CAZ189-101100-
Bakersfield-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Highs 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
morning shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to
55. Highs 71 to 76.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 46 to 51.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 42 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent. Highs 56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 50 64 52 64 / 50 90 90 50
Bakersfield 51 69 52 67 / 30 80 90 50
Arvin 47 69 49 67 / 40 90 90 60
Lamont 48 70 49 67 / 40 80 90 50
Mettler 47 66 49 65 / 40 90 90 50
CAZ190-101100-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 63 to
73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
56 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 43 64 47 62 / 0 30 50 40
Oakhurst 39 67 43 65 / 0 50 60 50
Auberry 47 64 49 61 / 0 50 70 50
CAZ191-101100-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers
40 percent. Lows 44 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Windy. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the
morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to
45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 44 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs
63 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 51.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 38 to 46.
.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 46 69 49 67 / 20 60 90 60
Springville 46 65 48 62 / 20 70 90 50
Tule River Reservation 48 65 49 62 / 20 70 90 50
CAZ192-101100-
Central Sierra-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of
snow showers. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance
of snow showers in the afternoon, Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest,
a 50 percent chance of snow showers, A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, east
winds around 25 mph in the morning. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs
52 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph
in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, Snow showers likely. Over higher elevations, east
winds around 25 mph in the evening. Showers likely. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to
3 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...
27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation
up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow
level 7500 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...
28 to 36 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...
27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to
36 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to
42 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Chance of snow
showers. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 34 to
42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to
37 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 39 58 44 56 / 0 50 60 60
Tuolumne Meadows 17 45 23 46 / 0 40 60 60
Wawona 34 61 37 58 / 0 50 60 60
Devils Postpile 25 39 31 40 / 20 50 70 70
Bass Lake 37 61 41 59 / 0 50 70 60
Hetch Hetchy 40 62 43 60 / 0 40 50 50
CAZ193-101100-
North Kings River-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers
likely. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. Snow level 7000 feet.
Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers...snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Snow level
7000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.
Over higher elevations, east winds around 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation
up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow
level 7000 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60 at
5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...
27 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54 at
5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at
8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 33 44 36 41 / 0 60 80 70
Shaver Lake 33 54 36 51 / 0 60 80 60
Lake Wishon 30 52 33 49 / 20 60 80 70
CAZ194-101100-
Sequoia Kings-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then snow
showers with showers likely in the afternoon, East winds around
25 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow showers
in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Over
higher elevations, east winds around 25 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to
45 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
snow showers after midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Snow showers through the night.
Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph. Breezy. Snow
accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to
35 at 8000 feet. Southeast winds around 25 mph over higher
elevations.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation
up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Highs
46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to
47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 61 at
5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56 at
5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at
8000 feet. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 33 59 35 58 / 20 70 90 60
Grant Grove 36 51 38 48 / 20 60 90 70
Lodgepole 28 51 31 48 / 20 70 90 60
Camp Nelson 37 56 38 53 / 30 70 90 50
Johnsondale 30 58 32 56 / 30 80 90 50
CAZ195-101100-
Lake Isabella-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. A 50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow showers
in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 50 to
58 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Snow
accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
9 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...
32 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...
37 to 44 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44 at
5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...
46 to 53 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 36 at
5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to
40 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 40 49 41 50 / 30 80 90 50
Kernville 43 61 44 62 / 30 80 90 40
Lake Isabella 46 60 47 62 / 30 80 90 40
Weldon 46 56 47 59 / 30 80 90 40
CAZ196-101100-
Tehachapi Area-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 47 to
57. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Total
snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows
41 to 51.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance
of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to
52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 43 51 44 53 / 40 90 90 60
Tehachapi 39 51 42 54 / 40 90 90 60
Twin Oaks 39 56 41 58 / 30 90 90 60
CAZ197-101100-
Fort Tejon-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49.
Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to
58. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows
40 to 50. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Total snow accumulation up to
8 inches. Highs 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to
52. Highs 56 to 66.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 42 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 39 47 42 48 / 50 90 90 60
Frazier Park 33 50 36 53 / 50 90 90 60
Grapevine 44 58 45 58 / 50 90 90 60
CAZ198-101100-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
44 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 42 to 48.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 55 to 64. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds in
the evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs 63 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs
65 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs
64 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 40 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highs 52 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 48 57 45 62 / 30 90 100 50
Ridgecrest 46 59 44 63 / 30 90 100 50
CAZ199-101100-
Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 51. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to
61. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Below the passes, gusts up to 35 mph
in the morning increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 49.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 46 to 52.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows
47 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 39 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 54 54 51 58 / 30 90 100 50
California City 46 57 44 61 / 40 90 100 50
Mojave 49 55 46 59 / 40 90 100 50
Edwards AFB 46 60 44 62 / 40 90 100 50
Rosamond 46 58 43 61 / 40 90 100 60
