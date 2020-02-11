CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

413 FPUS56 KHNX 110801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-120000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

46. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 40 to

46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to

66. Lows 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 40 68 / 0 0 0

Avenal 65 40 67 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-120000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 45. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 39 67 / 0 0 0

Mendota 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 36 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-120000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 45. Highs 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

Merced 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

Madera 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-120000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 38 67 / 0 0 0

Five Points 65 36 67 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 37 67 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 39 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-120000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 44. Highs 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 35 67 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 36 67 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 64 36 67 / 0 0 0

Hanford 64 37 67 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 35 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-120000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 45. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 39 64 / 0 0 0

Clovis 64 39 66 / 0 0 0

Fresno 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

Sanger 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

Reedley 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

Selma 64 38 67 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 65 37 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-120000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Highs

60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 38 67 / 0 0 0

Visalia 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

Exeter 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 64 38 67 / 0 0 0

Porterville 65 38 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-120000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 42. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 35 67 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 35 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-120000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 36 to

41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to

67. Lows 35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 35 67 / 0 0 0

Wasco 66 37 68 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 37 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-120000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 37 68 / 0 0 0

McFarland 66 38 68 / 0 0 0

Shafter 66 38 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-120000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to

66. Lows 37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 43 65 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 67 40 68 / 0 0 0

Arvin 67 38 68 / 0 0 0

Lamont 67 38 68 / 0 0 0

Mettler 66 39 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-120000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 37 61 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 64 31 64 / 0 0 0

Auberry 59 38 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-120000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 63. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 65 39 66 / 0 0 0

Springville 60 39 62 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 40 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-120000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Windy. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 37 56 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 48 14 48 / 0 0 0

Wawona 61 31 59 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 41 25 42 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 59 32 59 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 39 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-120000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning. Over

higher elevations, north winds 25 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

around 2 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

30 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Breezy. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Windy. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...

16 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 32 45 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 26 51 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 28 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-120000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, north winds 30 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 47 to

55 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Windy. Highs 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 29 60 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 33 51 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 50 22 50 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 56 31 56 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 61 24 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-120000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet. North winds 35 to 45 mph. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...29 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Windy.

Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to

37 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

Kernville 64 35 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 37 65 / 0 0 0

Weldon 61 38 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-120000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in

the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 35 58 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 32 58 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 32 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-120000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 38 56 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 29 59 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 59 36 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-120000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Highs 56 to 66. Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 35 67 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 32 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-120000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

33 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Windy.

Lows 32 to 40. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 42 63 / 0 0 0

California City 61 33 67 / 0 0 0

Mojave 60 37 66 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 31 67 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 62 32 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

