CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-051200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 31 58 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 32 56 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 34 55 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-051200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68.

Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 64. Lows

33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 32 57 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 29 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 29 55 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-051200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 63. Lows

33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 30 56 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 30 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 29 54 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 30 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-051200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 30 56 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 28 56 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 29 55 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 30 56 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-051200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 31. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 66.

Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 28 55 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 28 55 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 28 55 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 29 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 28 55 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-051200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 32 54 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 31 55 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 31 55 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 30 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 29 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 30 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 29 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-051200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

27 to 32. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 38 to

43. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 29 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 28 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 29 55 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 28 55 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 29 55 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 30 55 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-051200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

32 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 27 55 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 28 55 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-051200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 26 55 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 28 56 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 28 56 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-051200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 28 56 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 28 56 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 28 56 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-051200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 33 53 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 30 55 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 30 56 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 30 56 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 30 55 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-051200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 28 52 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 23 57 30 62 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 30 51 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-051200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 30 57 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 30 51 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 31 52 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-051200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...

13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning. Over higher

elevations, north winds 30 to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy,

colder. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Not as cold. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 28 52 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 5 44 15 50 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 22 54 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 14 39 25 44 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 24 52 31 58 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 30 58 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-051200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...

13 to 20 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to

49 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. North winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...north 25 to 40 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 37 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north

winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

46 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...45 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow

50 percent. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 27 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Windy. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs

44 to 49 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 23 42 30 46 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 18 45 25 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 20 48 28 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-051200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...

12 to 22 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 40 mph over

higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north

winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Breezy, colder. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Windy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs

44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 20 55 31 61 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 23 45 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 13 45 23 51 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 22 49 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 15 54 23 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-051200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 30. North winds 25 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

48 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 36 at

5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to

31 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 27 46 34 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 26 57 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 28 56 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 30 55 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-051200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 26 47 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 24 47 32 56 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 25 52 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-051200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 28 47 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 20 50 27 58 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 26 50 33 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-051200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

22 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs 52 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 72. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 25 58 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 23 58 32 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-051200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

22 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs 51 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 33 53 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

California City 24 56 31 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 28 55 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 23 56 30 66 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 23 56 31 66 / 0 0 0 0

