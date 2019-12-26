CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ179-270000-
West Side Hills-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 46 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
41 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs
53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.
Highs 54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 51 37 54 / 50 0 0
Avenal 47 37 53 / 50 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 52 38 51 / 0 0 0
CAZ180-270000-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to
55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
34 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs around 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
Highs 54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 52 36 53 / 20 0 0
Mendota 51 34 52 / 30 0 0
Firebaugh 52 33 52 / 30 0 0
CAZ181-270000-
Merced and Madera-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to
55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread fog. Lows 32 to 38. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to
57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 53 32 53 / 0 0 0
Merced 51 34 52 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 52 33 52 / 0 0 0
Madera 51 33 53 / 20 0 0
CAZ182-270000-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 39 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 53 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 48 35 52 / 60 0 0
Five Points 50 34 53 / 50 0 0
NAS Lemoore 50 34 52 / 60 0 0
Kettleman City 49 36 53 / 60 0 0
CAZ183-270000-
Foggy Bottom-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog through the night.
Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
32 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs around 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
38 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs
52 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.
Highs 53 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 50 33 52 / 40 0 0
Caruthers 49 34 51 / 40 0 0
Lemoore 51 33 52 / 60 0 0
Hanford 51 34 52 / 50 0 0
Corcoran 50 33 52 / 70 0 0
CAZ184-270000-
Fresno-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds in the morning becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 33 to 38.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
34 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
52 to 57.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 50 37 53 / 0 0 0
Clovis 51 36 53 / 20 0 0
Fresno 50 36 53 / 30 0 0
Sanger 51 35 52 / 30 0 0
Reedley 51 36 52 / 30 0 0
Selma 51 35 52 / 40 0 0
Kingsburg 52 35 52 / 40 0 0
CAZ185-270000-
Tulare County-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 32 to 38.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
33 to 38.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.
Highs 53 to 58. Lows 39 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs
53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.
Highs 55 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 52 36 52 / 30 0 0
Visalia 51 35 52 / 50 0 0
Exeter 50 36 53 / 40 0 0
Tulare 50 35 52 / 60 0 0
Lindsay 51 36 53 / 40 0 0
Porterville 50 37 53 / 50 0 0
CAZ186-270000-
Southern Kings County-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs
47 to 52. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to
37. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 30 to 35.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around
55. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
31 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows
34 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.
Highs 54 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 50 34 53 / 70 0 0
Allensworth 50 35 53 / 70 0 0
CAZ187-270000-
Western Kern County-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to
37. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 31 to 36.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around
55. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
31 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.
Lows 38 to 43. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.
Highs 56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 49 33 53 / 70 0 0
Wasco 49 35 53 / 80 0 0
Buttonwillow 50 36 53 / 80 0 0
CAZ188-270000-
Eastern Kern County-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 44 to 50. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to
41. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 34 to 40.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.
Highs 53 to 58. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Lows
36 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 56 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 50 36 53 / 80 0 0
McFarland 49 36 53 / 80 0 0
Shafter 49 37 53 / 80 0 0
CAZ189-270000-
Bakersfield-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 35 to 40.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.
Lows 40 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 45 39 51 / 80 0 0
Bakersfield 47 41 53 / 80 0 0
Arvin 48 37 53 / 90 0 0
Lamont 48 38 53 / 80 0 0
Mettler 47 39 52 / 90 0 0
CAZ190-270000-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to
50.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to
56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Highs
47 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
Highs 48 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 43 32 49 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 44 26 52 / 0 0 0
Auberry 43 35 50 / 0 0 0
CAZ191-270000-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 38 to 48.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.
Highs 49 to 57. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to
42. Highs 48 to 56.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 50 35 54 / 40 0 0
Springville 44 35 50 / 50 0 0
Tule River Reservation 45 36 50 / 50 0 0
CAZ192-270000-
Central Sierra-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Breezy. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at
8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.
Wind chill readings around 7 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...
9 to 19 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the
evening. Wind chill readings around 9 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to
36 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over higher
elevations. Wind chill readings around 9 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to
25 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around
25 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 2 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at
8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Wind
chill readings around 1 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...
15 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to
47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.
Windy. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs
39 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to
33 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at
5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows
30 to 36 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at
5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 42 30 47 / 0 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 30 1 35 / 30 0 0
Wawona 41 24 47 / 0 0 0
Devils Postpile 27 12 32 / 40 0 0
Bass Lake 39 27 46 / 0 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 43 30 49 / 0 0 0
CAZ193-270000-
North Kings River-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. ..., chance of snow
50 percent. Near the crest, snow likely, Chance of snow
70 percent. Windy. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at
8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.
Wind chill readings around 8 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...
9 to 19 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher
elevations. Wind chill readings around 12 below.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 39 to 44 at
5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over
higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 12 below in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 33 at
5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over
higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in
the morning. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...
16 to 22 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to
46 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows
27 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...
28 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to
33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at
5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows
30 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at
5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 28 19 35 / 0 0 0
Shaver Lake 34 22 40 / 0 0 0
Lake Wishon 31 19 40 / 20 0 0
CAZ194-270000-
Sequoia Kings-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy. Highs
31 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds
25 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings around 5 below.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly
clear after midnight. Over higher elevations, northeast winds
25 to 30 mph. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 24 to
32 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around
25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 43 at
5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over
higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Lows 24 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. North
winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings
around 2 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to
40 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher
elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...
14 to 24 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.
Windy. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet. Highs
34 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 23 to
31 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at
5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows
28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at
5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 42 24 48 / 70 0 0
Grant Grove 32 25 39 / 30 0 0
Lodgepole 30 17 37 / 50 0 0
Camp Nelson 34 26 43 / 60 0 0
Johnsondale 38 20 45 / 80 0 0
CAZ195-270000-
Lake Isabella-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING
ABOVE 3500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning. Snow, windy. Snow accumulation up
to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level
3500 feet. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.
Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy.
Lows 23 to 28 at 5000 feet...15 to 20 at 8000 feet. North winds
30 to 45 mph...northeast 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to
36 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...
20 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Breezy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 22 to
28 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at
5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to
31 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at
5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 32 27 39 / 90 0 0
Kernville 42 31 50 / 90 0 0
Lake Isabella 43 33 49 / 90 0 0
Weldon 37 31 45 / 90 0 0
CAZ196-270000-
Tehachapi Area-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING
ABOVE 3500 FEET...
.TODAY...Snow, rain, windy. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches.
Total snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 3000 feet.
Highs 30 to 40. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows
26 to 36. North winds 25 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.
Highs 34 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to
36. Highs 39 to 49.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 33 31 38 / 90 20 0
Tehachapi 35 30 40 / 100 20 0
Twin Oaks 39 33 45 / 100 20 0
CAZ197-270000-
Fort Tejon-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING
ABOVE 3500 FEET...
.TODAY...Snow, rain, windy. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches.
Total snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Snow level 3000 feet.
Highs 32 to 42. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows
27 to 37. North winds 25 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow. Breezy. Highs 34 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
.TUESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs
42 to 52. Lows 32 to 42.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 33 26 39 / 90 20 0
Frazier Park 34 22 41 / 100 20 0
Grapevine 36 32 46 / 90 0 0
CAZ198-270000-
Indian Wells Valley-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow, rain, breezy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches.
Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 2500 feet.
Highs 34 to 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Snow level
3000 feet. Lows 29 to 35. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52. Lows
31 to 36.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.
Lows 31 to 36.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
48 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 37 32 49 / 100 20 0
Ridgecrest 41 31 50 / 100 20 0
CAZ199-270000-
Kern County Desert-
1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
7 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 34 to 40. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Snow
level 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 34. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Lows
31 to 37.
.MONDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.
Lows 28 to 36.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 41 36 45 / 100 30 0
California City 37 29 47 / 100 30 0
Mojave 38 31 45 / 100 30 0
Edwards AFB 38 28 48 / 100 30 0
Rosamond 37 28 48 / 100 30 0
