CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 62.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 46 59 / 0 0 60

Avenal 65 46 59 / 0 0 60

San Luis Reservoir 61 47 56 / 0 0 60

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 52. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 46 58 / 0 0 60

Mendota 63 44 59 / 0 0 60

Firebaugh 63 44 59 / 0 0 60

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 56 to 61. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 44 57 / 0 0 70

Merced 63 45 58 / 0 0 70

Chowchilla 64 44 59 / 0 0 70

Madera 65 44 59 / 0 0 70

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs around 54. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 44 60 / 0 0 60

Five Points 64 44 60 / 0 0 60

NAS Lemoore 64 43 60 / 0 0 60

Kettleman City 65 44 61 / 0 0 50

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 52. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 42 59 / 0 0 60

Caruthers 64 42 59 / 0 0 60

Lemoore 64 42 61 / 0 0 60

Hanford 65 42 61 / 0 0 60

Corcoran 65 41 62 / 0 0 60

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 47 59 / 0 0 70

Clovis 65 44 59 / 0 0 70

Fresno 65 44 59 / 0 0 60

Sanger 65 42 60 / 0 0 70

Reedley 65 43 60 / 0 0 60

Selma 65 43 60 / 0 0 60

Kingsburg 65 42 60 / 0 0 60

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 43 60 / 0 0 60

Visalia 65 42 62 / 0 0 60

Exeter 66 42 63 / 0 0 50

Tulare 65 42 62 / 0 0 50

Lindsay 66 42 64 / 0 0 50

Porterville 68 45 65 / 0 0 40

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 41 64 / 0 0 50

Allensworth 68 42 64 / 0 0 50

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. North

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 41 62 / 0 0 60

Wasco 68 44 64 / 0 0 50

Buttonwillow 67 44 63 / 0 0 60

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Highs 62 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 68 44 64 / 0 0 50

McFarland 68 44 64 / 0 0 50

Shafter 68 45 64 / 0 0 50

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 63 to 68. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 49 62 / 0 0 60

Bakersfield 69 49 65 / 0 0 40

Arvin 69 46 66 / 0 0 30

Lamont 69 46 66 / 0 0 30

Mettler 67 46 64 / 0 0 30

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Chance of rain 70 percent. Total snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 44 52 / 0 0 70

Oakhurst 64 38 55 / 0 0 70

Auberry 62 44 54 / 0 0 70

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50. East winds around 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 44 64 / 0 0 40

Springville 64 45 61 / 0 0 40

Tule River Reservation 66 46 62 / 0 0 40

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

in the evening. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of snow in

the morning. Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Near the

crest, snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Highs 41 to

47 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

17 inches. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

37 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...

12 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 41 48 / 0 0 80

Tuolumne Meadows 43 18 36 / 0 0 70

Wawona 57 36 48 / 0 0 70

Devils Postpile 42 25 34 / 0 0 70

Bass Lake 58 36 49 / 0 0 70

Hetch Hetchy 57 41 48 / 0 0 80

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Lows 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph over

higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon.

Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy.

Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

42 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at

8000 feet. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet.

Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 29 36 / 0 0 70

Shaver Lake 52 31 43 / 0 0 70

Lake Wishon 50 31 43 / 0 0 60

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...12 to

22 at 8000 feet. Highs 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 34 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 35 to

40 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 32 53 / 0 0 50

Grant Grove 52 36 45 / 0 0 50

Lodgepole 49 28 43 / 0 0 50

Camp Nelson 57 36 51 / 0 0 40

Johnsondale 58 27 54 / 0 0 40

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow, A

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, South winds around

25 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 40 to

45 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

38 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows 23 to 30 at

5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Breezy. Lows 22 to 29 at 5000 feet...19 to

24 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 39 48 / 0 0 40

Kernville 62 39 59 / 0 0 30

Lake Isabella 62 41 59 / 0 0 30

Weldon 58 41 54 / 0 0 30

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 38 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 36 to 46. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 40 51 / 0 0 30

Tehachapi 54 37 51 / 0 0 30

Twin Oaks 58 45 55 / 0 0 30

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely and

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 38 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 40 49 / 0 0 50

Frazier Park 55 33 50 / 0 0 40

Grapevine 60 44 57 / 0 0 30

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 52 to 59. Light winds

in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 31 to

37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 44 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 37 58 / 0 0 20

Ridgecrest 59 35 59 / 0 0 20

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 32 to

38.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 30 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 41 54 / 0 0 0

California City 58 34 57 / 0 0 20

Mojave 57 37 56 / 0 0 20

Edwards AFB 58 32 57 / 0 0 20

Rosamond 58 34 58 / 0 0 20

