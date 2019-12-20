CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019
_____
431 FPUS56 KHNX 200801
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ179-210000-
West Side Hills-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 37 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 43.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 38 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 63 44 65 / 0 0 0
Avenal 62 43 64 / 0 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 59 46 61 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ180-210000-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to
64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds in the
evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds in the
evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the
night. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 38 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of rain. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 40. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs around 52. Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 61 44 62 / 0 0 0
Mendota 61 42 63 / 0 0 0
Firebaugh 61 41 63 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ181-210000-
Merced and Madera-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to
65. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds in the evening
becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 40. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 60 42 62 / 0 0 0
Merced 61 43 63 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 62 42 64 / 0 0 0
Madera 62 42 64 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ182-210000-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to
65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds in the evening becoming
southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs around 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.
Lows 36 to 41. Highs 51 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
51 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 61 42 64 / 0 0 0
Five Points 62 41 64 / 0 0 0
NAS Lemoore 61 40 64 / 0 0 0
Kettleman City 61 42 64 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ183-210000-
Foggy Bottom-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to
64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 42.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 61 41 63 / 0 0 0
Caruthers 61 40 64 / 0 0 0
Lemoore 61 39 64 / 0 0 0
Hanford 62 39 64 / 0 0 0
Corcoran 62 39 65 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ184-210000-
Fresno-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 60 to
65. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds in the evening becoming east
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds in the evening becoming east
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
57 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 41.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
49 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 62 45 64 / 0 0 0
Clovis 62 43 64 / 0 0 0
Fresno 62 43 64 / 0 0 0
Sanger 62 41 64 / 0 0 0
Reedley 62 41 64 / 0 0 0
Selma 62 42 64 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 62 40 64 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ185-210000-
Tulare County-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 61 to
66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming east
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 40 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A
50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 51 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 62 41 64 / 0 0 0
Visalia 62 39 64 / 0 0 0
Exeter 62 40 66 / 0 0 0
Tulare 62 39 65 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 63 40 67 / 0 0 0
Porterville 64 42 67 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ186-210000-
Southern Kings County-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 60 to
65. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
60 to 65. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 42.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
34 to 39.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
51 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 62 38 66 / 0 0 0
Allensworth 63 39 67 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ187-210000-
Western Kern County-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 61 to
66. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42.
.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
34 to 39.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs 52 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
51 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 62 38 65 / 0 0 0
Wasco 63 39 67 / 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 63 40 66 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ188-210000-
Eastern Kern County-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds in the
evening becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs 52 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 50 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 63 39 67 / 0 0 0
McFarland 64 39 67 / 0 0 0
Shafter 64 40 67 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ189-210000-
Bakersfield-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds in the
evening becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs 52 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 51 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 62 46 66 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 64 44 68 / 0 0 0
Arvin 66 43 69 / 0 0 0
Lamont 65 42 69 / 0 0 0
Mettler 64 43 67 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ190-210000-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Breezy. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 59.
Southeast winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 43 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Chance
of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 30 to 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 32 to 42.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 59 43 60 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 63 36 64 / 0 0 0
Auberry 60 44 62 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ191-210000-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 66.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 40 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of
snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows
34 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to
53.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 33 to 41.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs
44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 43 to 53.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 66 42 68 / 0 0 0
Springville 62 43 64 / 0 0 0
Tule River Reservation 63 44 66 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ192-210000-
Central Sierra-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Over
higher elevations, south winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at
8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph
over higher elevations.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to
44 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph over higher elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at
8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
over higher elevations.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow
70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Highs 40 to 46 at
5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow. Windy. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.
Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow. Breezy. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at
8000 feet. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 20 at 8000 feet.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of snow. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at
8000 feet. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 56 40 56 / 0 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 43 16 43 / 0 0 0
Wawona 57 34 57 / 0 0 0
Devils Postpile 43 24 41 / 0 0 0
Bass Lake 57 35 57 / 0 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 57 40 56 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ193-210000-
North Kings River-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level
5000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.
South winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow. Breezy. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.
Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.
Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at
8000 feet. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 45 27 44 / 0 0 0
Shaver Lake 51 29 51 / 0 0 0
Lake Wishon 50 30 50 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ194-210000-
Sequoia Kings-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...
40 to 48 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Over
higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. South winds
around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to
41 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph over higher elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow and rain. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at
8000 feet. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs
34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at
8000 feet. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 34 to
40 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 59 32 59 / 0 0 0
Grant Grove 51 35 52 / 0 0 0
Lodgepole 48 26 49 / 0 0 0
Camp Nelson 56 34 56 / 0 0 0
Johnsondale 58 26 59 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ195-210000-
Lake Isabella-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...
41 to 48 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...28 to
33 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance
of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow and rain. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at
8000 feet. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...
20 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of snow and rain. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at
8000 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 51 38 52 / 0 0 0
Kernville 62 38 62 / 0 0 0
Lake Isabella 62 40 62 / 0 0 0
Weldon 58 41 58 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ196-210000-
Tehachapi Area-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. East winds
around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Snow level
5000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight
chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain and snow. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in
the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 29 to 39.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight
chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 36 to 46.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 54 38 54 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 54 36 54 / 0 0 0
Twin Oaks 58 43 57 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ197-210000-
Fort Tejon-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. South winds
around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.
Windy. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 65 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.
South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 39 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 30 to 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight
chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 37 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 56 39 54 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 55 31 55 / 0 0 0
Grapevine 61 42 61 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ198-210000-
Indian Wells Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds in the
evening becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. North winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. North winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 58. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
47 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Lows 31 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 52.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening. Lows 30 to 36.
.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent
chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 51. Lows 31 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 59 36 59 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 59 33 59 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ199-210000-
Kern County Desert-
1200 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
46 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 51.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 30 to 36.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 37. Highs 43 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 55 40 55 / 0 0 0
California City 58 32 58 / 0 0 0
Mojave 57 36 57 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 58 30 58 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 59 31 58 / 0 0 0
=
$$
weather.gov/hanford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather