CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

829 FPUS56 KHNX 180801

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 54 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 59 40 58 / 30 0 0

Avenal 57 39 56 / 30 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 55 43 56 / 50 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. South winds

up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 41 56 / 50 0 0

Mendota 56 38 56 / 40 0 0

Firebaugh 56 37 56 / 50 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 37 56 / 60 0 0

Merced 55 38 56 / 50 0 0

Chowchilla 56 36 56 / 40 0 0

Madera 57 36 56 / 40 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 38 56 / 30 0 0

Five Points 57 37 56 / 30 0 0

NAS Lemoore 57 36 56 / 20 0 0

Kettleman City 57 38 56 / 20 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 57 36 56 / 30 0 0

Caruthers 56 35 56 / 20 0 0

Lemoore 56 36 56 / 20 0 0

Hanford 57 35 56 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 57 34 56 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. East winds

up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 37 56 / 30 0 0

Clovis 57 36 56 / 20 0 0

Fresno 57 36 56 / 30 0 0

Sanger 56 34 56 / 20 0 0

Reedley 56 34 56 / 0 0 0

Selma 56 36 56 / 20 0 0

Kingsburg 56 35 56 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 56 34 56 / 0 0 0

Visalia 56 34 56 / 0 0 0

Exeter 56 33 56 / 0 0 0

Tulare 56 34 56 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 56 33 56 / 0 0 0

Porterville 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 33 56 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 58 34 57 / 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 63 to

68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 34 56 / 0 0 0

Wasco 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 36 56 / 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs around

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 58 35 57 / 0 0 0

McFarland 57 35 57 / 0 0 0

Shafter 57 36 57 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 65 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 41 56 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 58 38 58 / 0 0 0

Arvin 58 36 58 / 0 0 0

Lamont 58 36 58 / 0 0 0

Mettler 56 37 57 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 34 52 / 40 0 0

Oakhurst 53 27 55 / 30 0 0

Auberry 51 35 52 / 30 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 59 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to

64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 56 33 58 / 0 0 0

Springville 53 34 54 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 54 36 55 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent. Breezy. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows

29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to

43 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to

43 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 29 49 / 30 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 32 6 39 / 40 0 0

Wawona 45 24 50 / 30 0 0

Devils Postpile 30 13 39 / 40 0 0

Bass Lake 46 26 49 / 30 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 31 50 / 40 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

snow in the morning. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to

30 mph in the morning. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

50 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

5 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 33 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Breezy. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to

42 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 17 38 / 30 0 0

Shaver Lake 39 20 43 / 30 0 0

Lake Wishon 37 19 43 / 30 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 60 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Breezy. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 20 53 / 20 0 0

Grant Grove 38 25 43 / 20 0 0

Lodgepole 35 17 41 / 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 44 25 48 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 47 16 51 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

48 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...29 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 29 46 / 0 0 0

Kernville 52 30 56 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 53 32 56 / 0 0 0

Weldon 49 33 52 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 30 46 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 28 49 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 35 51 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

52.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 31 46 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 46 23 49 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 51 34 52 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

51. Light winds in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Lows 34 to

42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs

52 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 30 55 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 27 56 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 46 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 26 to 34. West winds 20 to 30 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Lows 33 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 45 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 34 51 / 0 0 0

California City 51 27 54 / 0 0 0

Mojave 50 31 53 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 50 26 54 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 27 54 / 0 0 0

