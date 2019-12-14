CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

788 FPUS56 KHNX 140801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-150000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 40 56 / 0 0 0

Avenal 59 40 54 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 56 42 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-150000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

53. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 58 41 54 / 0 0 0

Mendota 58 40 54 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 58 39 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-150000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 38 53 / 20 0 0

Merced 57 39 53 / 20 0 0

Chowchilla 57 39 53 / 20 0 0

Madera 58 39 53 / 20 0 0

CAZ182-150000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 40 54 / 0 0 0

Five Points 59 40 54 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 40 54 / 20 0 0

Kettleman City 60 41 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-150000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 39 53 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 39 53 / 20 0 0

Lemoore 59 39 53 / 20 0 0

Hanford 58 39 53 / 20 0 0

Corcoran 60 39 54 / 30 0 0

CAZ184-150000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 41 53 / 40 0 0

Clovis 58 41 53 / 30 0 0

Fresno 58 40 53 / 30 0 0

Sanger 58 39 53 / 30 0 0

Reedley 57 39 53 / 30 0 0

Selma 58 40 53 / 30 0 0

Kingsburg 58 39 53 / 30 0 0

CAZ185-150000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 39 52 / 30 0 0

Visalia 58 39 53 / 40 0 0

Exeter 59 39 53 / 40 30 0

Tulare 59 40 53 / 20 0 0

Lindsay 59 39 53 / 50 30 0

Porterville 60 42 53 / 50 20 0

CAZ186-150000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 60 39 54 / 30 0 0

Allensworth 60 39 54 / 20 0 0

CAZ187-150000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 60 37 53 / 40 0 0

Wasco 59 39 53 / 50 20 0

Buttonwillow 59 39 52 / 50 30 0

CAZ188-150000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 60 40 53 / 40 30 0

McFarland 60 40 53 / 40 20 0

Shafter 60 40 53 / 40 20 0

CAZ189-150000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Colder. Lows 40 to 45.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 44 50 / 40 20 0

Bakersfield 60 43 52 / 50 30 20

Arvin 60 42 52 / 70 50 30

Lamont 60 41 52 / 60 50 30

Mettler 59 42 51 / 70 60 30

CAZ190-150000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 35 47 / 40 50 0

Oakhurst 54 28 50 / 60 30 0

Auberry 52 37 48 / 60 20 0

CAZ191-150000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Colder. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 58 38 52 / 60 40 0

Springville 55 39 48 / 60 40 0

Tule River Reservation 57 39 49 / 70 40 0

CAZ192-150000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain...a

50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Breezy. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over

higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows 22 to 30 at

5000 feet...11 to 19 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 6 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...9 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 6 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

34 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to

46 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs

42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 29 43 / 70 40 0

Tuolumne Meadows 35 4 30 / 60 40 0

Wawona 47 23 43 / 70 30 0

Devils Postpile 35 13 30 / 60 40 0

Bass Lake 47 26 43 / 70 30 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 29 43 / 70 60 0

CAZ193-150000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow...a

50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Windy. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over

higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 22 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 9 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to

46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35 at

5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 17 30 / 80 20 0

Shaver Lake 41 22 36 / 80 30 0

Lake Wishon 40 18 35 / 80 20 0

CAZ194-150000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow...a

50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Windy. Highs 41 to

47 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph...west 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 80 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, Slight

chance of snow. Near the crest, partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to

22 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 4 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 4 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 2 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 21 45 / 70 30 0

Grant Grove 40 24 35 / 80 30 0

Lodgepole 39 16 33 / 70 30 0

Camp Nelson 47 28 40 / 70 30 0

Johnsondale 49 22 42 / 60 20 0

CAZ195-150000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, A 50 percent chance of snow in the morning. Near the

crest, chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Very windy. Colder. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...23 to

28 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 28 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to

49 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 32 37 / 60 30 0

Kernville 55 33 48 / 50 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 36 48 / 50 20 0

Weldon 52 37 46 / 40 0 0

CAZ196-150000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 45 to 55. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Very windy. Colder. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Windy. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

41 to 51. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 32 38 / 70 50 30

Tehachapi 50 33 40 / 60 40 20

Twin Oaks 53 38 45 / 50 30 0

CAZ197-150000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Very windy. Colder. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Windy. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 32 38 / 60 50 40

Frazier Park 49 25 40 / 60 60 40

Grapevine 55 38 45 / 70 60 30

CAZ198-150000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 55 to 63. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 29 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52.

Lows 28 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 61 37 53 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 62 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-150000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy. Highs

52 to 62. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 39. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 28 to 36. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 41 50 / 0 0 0

California City 59 34 51 / 0 0 0

Mojave 57 37 48 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 60 34 51 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 33 50 / 0 0 0

