CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019

454 FPUS56 KHNX 030801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-040000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 56 to 64. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 49 57 / 0 80 80

Avenal 61 49 56 / 0 80 80

San Luis Reservoir 59 51 55 / 40 70 60

$$

CAZ180-040000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 56 to 63. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 47 57 / 30 70 60

Mendota 60 46 56 / 0 70 70

Firebaugh 60 45 56 / 0 70 70

$$

CAZ181-040000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 42 56 / 30 70 70

Merced 60 45 56 / 30 70 70

Chowchilla 60 44 56 / 20 70 70

Madera 60 45 56 / 0 60 70

$$

CAZ182-040000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 47 56 / 0 80 80

Five Points 60 46 56 / 0 70 80

NAS Lemoore 61 46 56 / 0 70 90

Kettleman City 62 48 57 / 0 70 80

$$

CAZ183-040000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 56 to 64. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 44 55 / 0 70 80

Caruthers 60 45 55 / 0 70 80

Lemoore 61 46 56 / 0 70 90

Hanford 61 46 55 / 0 70 90

Corcoran 62 45 57 / 0 70 90

$$

CAZ184-040000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to

61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 49 56 / 0 60 70

Clovis 61 48 57 / 20 60 80

Fresno 61 47 57 / 20 60 80

Sanger 61 46 56 / 0 60 80

Reedley 61 47 55 / 0 70 80

Selma 61 47 55 / 0 70 80

Kingsburg 61 46 55 / 0 70 80

$$

CAZ185-040000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 61 47 55 / 0 60 80

Visalia 61 45 55 / 0 60 80

Exeter 62 45 56 / 0 60 80

Tulare 61 47 56 / 0 60 90

Lindsay 62 45 56 / 0 60 80

Porterville 62 48 56 / 0 60 80

$$

CAZ186-040000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 62 45 57 / 0 70 90

Allensworth 62 45 57 / 0 70 90

$$

CAZ187-040000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 42 56 / 0 80 90

Wasco 62 45 56 / 0 70 90

Buttonwillow 62 46 56 / 0 80 90

$$

CAZ188-040000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 46 57 / 0 70 90

McFarland 62 46 57 / 0 70 90

Shafter 62 46 56 / 0 70 90

$$

CAZ189-040000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 56 to 64. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 51 55 / 0 90 90

Bakersfield 62 50 57 / 0 70 90

Arvin 62 45 57 / 0 80 90

Lamont 62 45 57 / 0 80 90

Mettler 60 46 55 / 0 80 90

$$

CAZ190-040000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 44 51 / 0 60 70

Oakhurst 60 36 54 / 0 60 70

Auberry 57 47 51 / 0 60 70

$$

CAZ191-040000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 47 58 / 0 60 80

Springville 58 46 52 / 0 60 80

Tule River Reservation 60 47 54 / 0 60 90

$$

CAZ192-040000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level

7500 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely...snow likely near the crest.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Windy. Lows 33 to

39 at 5000 feet...22 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34 at

5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 41 47 / 0 60 70

Tuolumne Meadows 41 17 37 / 30 50 70

Wawona 53 34 47 / 0 60 70

Devils Postpile 42 24 37 / 0 50 70

Bass Lake 54 37 47 / 0 60 70

Hetch Hetchy 53 40 48 / 50 50 60

$$

CAZ193-040000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely...snow likely near the crest.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely...snow near the crest. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

17 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 29 to 35 at

5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 27 34 / 0 60 70

Shaver Lake 47 30 40 / 0 60 70

Lake Wishon 47 30 40 / 0 60 70

$$

CAZ194-040000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Near the crest, chance of snow

in the evening, then snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow...snow near the crest. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

18 inches. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

28 to 38 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

with rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely

and chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 37 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 55 32 50 / 0 60 80

Grant Grove 47 35 39 / 0 70 80

Lodgepole 45 27 39 / 0 60 80

Camp Nelson 51 37 44 / 0 70 90

Johnsondale 54 26 47 / 0 70 90

$$

CAZ195-040000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely, Rain likely. Near the crest, chance of

snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow

level 7500 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow with rain

likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Snow accumulation

up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow

level 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 27 to 35 at

5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 39 40 / 0 70 90

Kernville 57 40 50 / 0 70 90

Lake Isabella 57 42 50 / 0 70 90

Weldon 52 38 46 / 0 70 90

$$

CAZ196-040000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 39 43 / 0 80 90

Tehachapi 51 38 45 / 0 80 90

Twin Oaks 55 44 47 / 0 70 90

$$

CAZ197-040000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Breezy.

Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

Southeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 51 40 42 / 0 90 90

Frazier Park 51 30 43 / 0 90 90

Grapevine 57 45 50 / 0 80 90

$$

CAZ198-040000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 51 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 36 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 47 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 48 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 40 50 / 0 70 90

Ridgecrest 58 37 52 / 0 70 90

$$

CAZ199-040000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows 36 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 46 to

54. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 48 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 45 47 / 0 70 90

California City 57 36 51 / 0 70 90

Mojave 56 42 50 / 0 70 90

Edwards AFB 57 36 52 / 0 70 90

Rosamond 57 36 52 / 0 80 90

$$

