CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

_____

409 FPUS56 KHNX 230701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-230800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 42 67 / 0 0 0

Avenal 66 42 66 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 65 46 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-230800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to

41. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 33 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 67 41 67 / 0 0 0

Mendota 66 38 67 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 66 38 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-230800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 43. Light

winds in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

41. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 33 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 66 35 67 / 0 0 0

Merced 66 38 67 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 36 67 / 0 0 0

Madera 66 36 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-230800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

42. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 40 67 / 0 0 0

Five Points 66 38 67 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 66 40 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-230800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-230800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 36 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 44 67 / 0 0 0

Clovis 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

Fresno 66 41 66 / 0 0 0

Sanger 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

Reedley 65 39 66 / 0 0 0

Selma 66 39 66 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-230800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

Visalia 65 38 65 / 0 0 0

Exeter 65 38 65 / 0 0 0

Tulare 66 39 65 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 38 65 / 0 0 0

Porterville 65 41 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-230800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-230800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 41. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to

39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 35 65 / 0 0 0

Wasco 66 37 65 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 39 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-230800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 36 to

44.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 39 65 / 0 0 0

McFarland 66 39 65 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-230800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 49 62 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 44 65 / 0 0 0

Arvin 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

Lamont 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

Mettler 63 40 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-230800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 40 62 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 63 31 65 / 0 0 0

Auberry 60 46 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-230800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 33 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 65 40 66 / 0 0 0

Springville 59 41 60 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 43 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-230800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

47 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, east winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37 at

5000 feet...18 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow

50 percent. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

27 at 8000 feet. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at

8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 39 59 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 44 13 48 / 0 0 0

Wawona 55 29 60 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 44 20 47 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 56 32 60 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 38 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-230800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

46 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, east winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 35 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 25 to

32 at 5000 feet...15 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...23 to

30 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely. Breezy. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 21 44 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 27 51 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 47 27 51 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-230800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 55 28 60 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 46 33 50 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 44 22 48 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 52 33 55 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 55 19 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-230800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow

in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Chance of showers. Snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to

31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 48 38 52 / 0 0 0

Kernville 59 34 63 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 38 64 / 0 0 0

Weldon 56 40 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-230800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 52 42 54 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 33 55 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 56 41 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-230800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Windy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 38 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 38 53 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 25 54 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 59 43 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-230800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 62 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Showers likely. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 43 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 38 63 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 34 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-230800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 44 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 56 46 59 / 0 0 0

California City 61 33 64 / 0 0 0

Mojave 59 39 62 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 32 64 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 61 33 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

_____

