CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

499 FPUS56 KHNX 160801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-170000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 71 46 76 / 0 0 0

Avenal 70 46 75 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 70 51 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-170000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 71 44 74 / 0 0 0

Mendota 70 42 74 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 70 40 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-170000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 38 73 / 0 0 0

Merced 70 42 74 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 70 39 74 / 0 0 0

Madera 70 40 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-170000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 70 44 74 / 0 0 0

Five Points 70 42 74 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 69 42 74 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 44 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-170000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 68 39 73 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 68 40 73 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 69 42 73 / 0 0 0

Hanford 69 41 74 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 69 41 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-170000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 71 49 76 / 0 0 0

Clovis 70 46 75 / 0 0 0

Fresno 70 45 75 / 0 0 0

Sanger 70 43 75 / 0 0 0

Reedley 70 43 75 / 0 0 0

Selma 70 43 74 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 69 41 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-170000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 43 75 / 0 0 0

Visalia 69 41 74 / 0 0 0

Exeter 70 43 76 / 0 0 0

Tulare 69 42 74 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 43 76 / 0 0 0

Porterville 71 47 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-170000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 69 39 74 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 70 40 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-170000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 69 38 74 / 0 0 0

Wasco 70 40 75 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 70 42 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-170000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 70 42 75 / 0 0 0

McFarland 70 42 76 / 0 0 0

Shafter 70 42 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-170000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 69 54 76 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 47 77 / 0 0 0

Arvin 73 44 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 72 44 78 / 0 0 0

Mettler 70 44 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-170000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 47 74 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 73 38 78 / 0 0 0

Auberry 68 55 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-170000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 75 47 80 / 0 0 0

Springville 69 48 74 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 72 50 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-170000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs

46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 70 49 73 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 60 24 64 / 0 0 0

Wawona 70 39 74 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 60 32 66 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 69 42 74 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 72 49 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-170000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 31 60 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 35 65 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 63 39 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-170000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 73 41 77 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 61 44 66 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 60 32 65 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 67 43 70 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 71 28 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-170000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 60 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds around 25 mph in

the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 65 47 68 / 0 0 0

Kernville 76 45 79 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 76 47 80 / 0 0 0

Weldon 73 49 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-170000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 49 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 69 42 71 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 73 50 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-170000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 47 68 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 65 32 70 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 49 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-170000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 47 79 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 78 42 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-170000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 57 74 / 0 0 0

California City 76 41 78 / 0 0 0

Mojave 75 47 76 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 76 39 78 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 76 40 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

