CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-162300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 76 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 84 52 74 / 0 0 0

Avenal 83 53 73 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 78 57 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-162300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 76 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 81 53 73 / 0 0 0

Mendota 81 51 72 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 81 50 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-162300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 79 48 71 / 0 0 20

Merced 81 51 71 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 81 49 72 / 0 0 0

Madera 81 50 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-162300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 78. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 83 51 73 / 0 0 0

Five Points 83 51 73 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 83 51 73 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 83 53 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-162300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 44 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 81 50 71 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 82 51 72 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 83 52 73 / 0 0 0

Hanford 83 51 73 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 83 51 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-162300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 46 to

56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 83 53 73 / 0 0 0

Clovis 83 54 73 / 0 0 0

Fresno 83 54 73 / 0 0 0

Sanger 83 52 73 / 0 0 0

Reedley 83 52 73 / 0 0 0

Selma 83 53 73 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 83 51 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-162300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 83 51 73 / 0 0 0

Visalia 83 51 73 / 0 0 0

Exeter 85 51 73 / 0 0 0

Tulare 83 52 73 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 85 51 73 / 0 0 0

Porterville 85 53 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-162300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 73. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 83 50 73 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 84 51 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-162300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

44 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 83 48 73 / 0 0 0

Wasco 84 48 72 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 84 51 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-162300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

51. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 84 50 73 / 0 0 0

McFarland 84 50 73 / 0 0 0

Shafter 85 50 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-162300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Highs

69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 78 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 83 59 71 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 86 55 73 / 0 0 0

Arvin 86 52 73 / 0 0 0

Lamont 86 52 73 / 0 0 0

Mettler 84 52 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-162300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 78 50 66 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 82 43 69 / 0 0 0

Auberry 79 54 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-162300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

44 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 87 53 74 / 0 0 0

Springville 81 51 68 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 83 54 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-162300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 75 50 60 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 63 25 50 / 0 0 0

Wawona 75 41 62 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 61 37 49 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 77 43 63 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 76 48 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-162300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...

49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 61 31 48 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 62 46 48 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 69 37 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-162300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 79 46 68 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 67 41 55 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 65 32 53 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 72 43 59 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 78 33 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-162300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

57 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 46.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds

25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 77 at 5000 feet...

55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 71 50 57 / 0 0 0

Kernville 84 51 71 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 85 53 71 / 0 0 0

Weldon 79 54 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-162300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 72 49 58 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 75 45 62 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 79 56 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-162300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 70 46 58 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 76 35 65 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 81 51 68 / 0 0 0

=

CAZ198-162300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 53. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 73 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 86 58 79 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 87 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-162300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 42 to 50.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 73 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 80 59 73 / 0 0 0

California City 84 51 75 / 0 0 0

Mojave 82 56 72 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 84 50 76 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 84 48 75 / 0 0 0

