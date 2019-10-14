CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Columbus Day, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-141100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 81 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 49 79 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 79 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-141100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 81 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 79 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 44 79 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-141100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

50. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 79 42 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 44 80 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 43 79 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 44 79 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 46 80 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 46 80 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 46 80 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 49 80 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-141100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 44 79 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 44 79 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 46 79 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 79 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 46 79 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-141100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78.

Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 80 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 50 80 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 49 80 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 46 80 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 46 79 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 46 79 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 44 79 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-141100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 78. Lows

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 46 79 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 45 79 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 79 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 79 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 47 79 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 49 79 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-141100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 45 79 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 46 79 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-141100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 79 45 83 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 79 45 83 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 48 79 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-141100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows

44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 46 79 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 46 79 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 46 79 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-141100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

73 to 78. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 57 78 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 52 79 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 49 80 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 80 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 49 77 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-141100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 75 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 39 78 41 82 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 53 74 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-141100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 44 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 48 81 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 48 75 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 50 77 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-141100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 70 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 21 59 23 62 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 37 71 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 32 57 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 40 72 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 45 73 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-141100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...57 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 61 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to

57 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 56 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 43 56 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 35 64 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-141100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to

46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 42 74 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 39 61 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 29 59 31 64 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 39 66 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 29 71 31 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-141100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 59 to

65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 64 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 46 78 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 78 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 49 74 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-141100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 62 to

72. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 64 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 41 69 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 73 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-141100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 60 to

70. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 63 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 31 69 33 75 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 49 74 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-141100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 86.

Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to

54. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 81 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 46 82 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-141100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 43 to

52. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 74 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

California City 44 79 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 50 77 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 43 79 44 83 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 43 79 44 83 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

