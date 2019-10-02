CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

929 FPUS56 KHNX 020601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-021100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 88 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 81 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 44 80 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 48 78 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-021100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 80 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 44 80 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 43 80 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-021100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 79 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 42 80 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 41 80 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 41 80 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-021100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 80 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 43 80 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 43 81 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 46 80 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-021100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 42 79 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 41 79 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 42 80 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 42 80 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 42 81 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-021100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

48 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 79 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 50 81 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 49 81 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 46 80 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 46 81 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 46 80 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 43 80 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-021100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 47 80 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 44 80 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 79 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 44 80 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 79 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 46 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-021100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows 48 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 40 80 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 41 80 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-021100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 49 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 40 78 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 41 78 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 44 79 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-021100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 42 79 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 42 78 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 43 79 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-021100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

50 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 53 to

61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 78 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 47 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 48 80 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 47 80 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 45 78 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-021100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 73 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 36 76 39 77 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 44 74 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-021100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 48 81 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 42 75 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 46 76 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-021100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...

58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 69 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 13 58 24 56 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 33 69 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 25 57 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 36 71 38 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 39 71 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-021100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

54 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

59 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...62 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 73 at 5000 feet...

60 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 27 55 35 56 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 35 55 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 31 64 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-021100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 73 36 74 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 31 60 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 25 59 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 33 64 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 26 71 29 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-021100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to

63 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

36 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...

55 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 64 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 44 78 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 78 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 73 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-021100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 46 to

56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 64 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 35 69 37 72 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 40 74 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-021100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 52 to

62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 64 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 31 71 37 74 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 40 75 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-021100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

48 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 51 to

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 79 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 44 80 47 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-021100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 48 to

58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 75 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

California City 39 79 42 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 46 76 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 38 78 39 81 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 36 78 41 81 / 0 0 0 0

