CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019

687 FPUS56 KHNX 150701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-152300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 87. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 56 to 62.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

Highs 83 to 89.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 98 61 86 / 0 0 0

Avenal 97 61 84 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 88 62 76 / 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ180-152300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 83 to

88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 92 60 81 / 0 0 20

Mendota 93 57 81 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 92 57 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-152300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 91 55 81 / 0 0 30

Merced 92 57 81 / 0 0 20

Chowchilla 93 57 82 / 0 0 0

Madera 94 57 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-152300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 80 to

85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 54 to 59.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 97 59 83 / 0 0 0

Five Points 96 59 82 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 96 60 83 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 98 62 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-152300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 79 to

85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 52 to 57.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.

Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 93 57 80 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 95 58 81 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 95 60 83 / 0 0 0

Hanford 96 60 84 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 96 60 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-152300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 54 to 59.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

53 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 97 60 82 / 0 0 0

Clovis 97 62 83 / 0 0 0

Fresno 96 62 83 / 0 0 0

Sanger 97 60 84 / 0 0 0

Reedley 96 60 85 / 0 0 0

Selma 96 61 83 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 96 59 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-152300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 96 60 86 / 0 0 0

Visalia 95 59 85 / 0 0 0

Exeter 96 60 85 / 0 0 0

Tulare 96 60 85 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 96 60 85 / 0 0 0

Porterville 96 62 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-152300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 54 to 59.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 96 60 85 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 97 62 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-152300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

53 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 97 60 84 / 0 0 0

Wasco 98 60 86 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 98 62 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-152300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 97 61 85 / 0 0 0

McFarland 98 60 85 / 0 0 0

Shafter 98 62 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-152300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 97 69 87 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 98 67 87 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 63 89 / 0 0 0

Lamont 98 63 89 / 0 0 0

Mettler 95 64 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-152300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 89 58 73 / 0 0 20

Oakhurst 92 51 79 / 0 0 20

Auberry 90 62 77 / 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ191-152300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

52 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 97 62 87 / 0 0 0

Springville 91 62 81 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 93 64 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-152300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon, Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning

increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph in the

afternoon. Very windy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 61 to

69 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Windy, colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 40 to

50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 30 to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to around

25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 82 58 67 / 0 0 30

Tuolumne Meadows 69 32 55 / 0 0 30

Wawona 84 49 71 / 0 0 30

Devils Postpile 67 43 51 / 0 0 20

Bass Lake 86 50 73 / 0 0 20

Hetch Hetchy 85 56 68 / 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ193-152300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...38 to

47 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon,

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph,

Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 59 to 65 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Windy, colder. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 69 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 69 37 51 / 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 71 55 57 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 77 46 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-152300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds around 25 mph in the morning increasing to 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 60 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 87 54 67 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 75 50 63 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 73 42 59 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 79 51 69 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 87 42 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-152300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to

54 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows 42 to

52 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

46 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 80 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 79 59 68 / 0 0 0

Kernville 94 61 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 94 64 84 / 0 0 0

Weldon 90 64 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-152300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 78. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 81 58 69 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 85 55 77 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 89 68 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-152300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 78 55 72 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 87 45 76 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 93 66 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-152300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 55 to 61.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the morning shifting to the south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 54 to 64. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 68 94 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 65 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-152300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 53 to 61.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 76 to

86. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 92 68 85 / 0 0 0

California City 97 62 89 / 0 0 0

Mojave 95 67 85 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 97 62 87 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 97 60 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

