CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 102 74 102 / 0 0 0

Avenal 101 74 102 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 96 70 96 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 98 67 98 / 0 0 0

Mendota 98 68 99 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 97 67 97 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 96 64 96 / 0 0 0

Merced 97 67 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 99 66 99 / 0 0 0

Madera 99 67 99 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 101 71 102 / 0 0 0

Five Points 100 70 101 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 100 70 100 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 101 74 102 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 98 67 98 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 99 69 99 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 99 71 100 / 0 0 0

Hanford 99 70 100 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 99 71 100 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 101 71 102 / 0 0 0

Clovis 101 73 101 / 0 0 0

Fresno 100 73 101 / 0 0 0

Sanger 100 71 101 / 0 0 0

Reedley 99 71 99 / 0 0 0

Selma 99 72 100 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 99 69 100 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 63 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows

59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 99 70 99 / 0 0 0

Visalia 98 69 99 / 0 0 0

Exeter 99 70 99 / 0 0 0

Tulare 99 72 99 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 99 70 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 99 73 99 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 99 70 99 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 100 72 101 / 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71.

Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 100 70 101 / 0 0 0

Wasco 99 69 101 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 100 72 101 / 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 99 71 100 / 0 0 0

McFarland 99 70 101 / 0 0 0

Shafter 100 71 101 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows

62 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 99 80 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 99 76 101 / 0 0 0

Arvin 100 72 101 / 0 0 0

Lamont 100 72 101 / 0 0 0

Mettler 96 73 98 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 94 70 94 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 96 61 96 / 0 0 0

Auberry 94 74 94 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 99 72 100 / 0 0 0

Springville 94 72 95 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 96 73 97 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...

65 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 88 67 86 / 0 0 30

Tuolumne Meadows 73 40 71 / 30 0 50

Wawona 88 59 88 / 0 0 20

Devils Postpile 72 51 70 / 40 20 40

Bass Lake 90 62 91 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 90 67 90 / 0 0 20

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...

69 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...68 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...

67 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...66 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...

62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...

63 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 72 49 72 / 20 0 20

Shaver Lake 74 65 75 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 82 56 81 / 30 0 30

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 90 64 89 / 40 20 50

Grant Grove 78 59 78 / 20 0 0

Lodgepole 76 51 76 / 30 0 30

Camp Nelson 82 59 83 / 20 0 0

Johnsondale 89 51 90 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 88 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 83 67 83 / 0 0 0

Kernville 97 69 98 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 96 72 98 / 0 0 0

Weldon 94 72 94 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 83 67 85 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 88 63 89 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 91 76 92 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 81 63 81 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 53 90 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 95 75 97 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 102 77 103 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 104 73 104 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

65 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 96 77 96 / 0 0 0

California City 101 70 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 99 76 99 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 101 70 102 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 68 102 / 0 0 0

