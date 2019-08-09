CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
080 FPUS56 KHNX 090701
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ179-092300-
West Side Hills-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs
92 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 92 65 90 / 0 0 0
Avenal 92 64 90 / 0 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 86 64 84 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ180-092300-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs
91 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 88 61 87 / 0 0 0
Mendota 89 60 88 / 0 0 0
Firebaugh 88 58 86 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ181-092300-
Merced and Madera-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs
92 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 87 57 86 / 0 0 0
Merced 88 60 87 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 89 58 88 / 0 0 0
Madera 89 59 88 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ182-092300-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs
93 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 91 61 89 / 0 0 0
Five Points 91 60 89 / 0 0 0
NAS Lemoore 89 60 88 / 0 0 0
Kettleman City 92 64 90 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ183-092300-
Foggy Bottom-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs
92 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 88 57 87 / 0 0 0
Caruthers 89 59 88 / 0 0 0
Lemoore 89 62 88 / 0 0 0
Hanford 90 60 88 / 0 0 0
Corcoran 90 61 88 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ184-092300-
Fresno-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning becoming light and
variable in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs
95 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 92 61 90 / 0 0 0
Clovis 92 64 90 / 0 0 0
Fresno 92 64 90 / 0 0 0
Sanger 91 61 89 / 0 0 0
Reedley 90 61 88 / 0 0 0
Selma 90 62 89 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 90 60 88 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ185-092300-
Tulare County-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs
93 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 90 60 88 / 0 0 0
Visalia 89 60 88 / 0 0 0
Exeter 91 60 89 / 0 0 0
Tulare 90 62 88 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 91 59 88 / 0 0 0
Porterville 91 63 88 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ186-092300-
Southern Kings County-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs
93 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 89 60 88 / 0 0 0
Allensworth 91 63 89 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ187-092300-
Western Kern County-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs
93 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 92 60 89 / 0 0 0
Wasco 91 60 88 / 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 92 63 89 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ188-092300-
Eastern Kern County-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs
94 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 91 62 88 / 0 0 0
McFarland 92 61 89 / 0 0 0
Shafter 92 62 89 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ189-092300-
Bakersfield-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs
94 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 92 69 89 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 92 67 90 / 0 0 0
Arvin 93 63 90 / 0 0 0
Lamont 92 63 90 / 0 0 0
Mettler 89 62 86 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ190-092300-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs
88 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 83 60 81 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 86 49 84 / 0 0 0
Auberry 84 64 83 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ191-092300-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs
89 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 92 61 89 / 0 0 0
Springville 86 60 83 / 0 0 0
Tule River Reservation 88 61 85 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ192-092300-
Central Sierra-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to
47 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to
63 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at
5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...
65 to 75 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 77 55 74 / 0 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 66 30 62 / 0 0 0
Wawona 78 48 75 / 0 0 0
Devils Postpile 63 40 61 / 0 0 0
Bass Lake 81 51 78 / 0 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 80 56 77 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ193-092300-
North Kings River-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at
5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...
66 to 76 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 63 39 60 / 0 0 0
Shaver Lake 66 55 63 / 0 0 0
Lake Wishon 73 45 70 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ194-092300-
Sequoia Kings-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at
5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...
66 to 76 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 82 52 80 / 0 0 0
Grant Grove 70 48 67 / 0 0 0
Lodgepole 68 41 65 / 0 0 0
Camp Nelson 74 49 71 / 0 0 0
Johnsondale 81 41 79 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ195-092300-
Lake Isabella-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at
8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to
70 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 25 to
30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 71 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64.
Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...69 to 78 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 74 56 71 / 0 0 0
Kernville 89 58 86 / 0 0 0
Lake Isabella 89 61 85 / 0 0 0
Weldon 86 61 83 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ196-092300-
Tehachapi Area-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds around 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 25 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 25 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 25 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds around
25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69.
Highs 83 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 75 55 72 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 80 53 77 / 0 0 0
Twin Oaks 83 65 80 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ197-092300-
Fort Tejon-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds
around 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs
82 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 74 52 70 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 81 42 78 / 0 0 0
Grapevine 88 64 85 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ198-092300-
Indian Wells Valley-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the morning shifting to the south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 75.
Highs 93 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 97 68 95 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 98 64 96 / 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ199-092300-
Kern County Desert-
1200 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs
92 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 90 68 88 / 0 0 0
California City 94 61 92 / 0 0 0
Mojave 92 65 89 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 94 60 92 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 93 59 91 / 0 0 0
=
$$
weather.gov/hanford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather