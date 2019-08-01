CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

660 FPUS56 KHNX 010601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-011100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 98 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 98 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 89 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-011100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 93 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 95 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 93 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-011100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 97 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 93 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 95 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 95 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 60 96 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-011100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to

72. Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 97 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 62 97 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 62 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-011100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

63 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 59 95 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 96 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 63 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 62 97 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 97 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-011100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 99 64 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 68 99 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 67 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 64 98 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 64 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-011100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 62 97 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 64 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 64 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 67 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-011100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 62 95 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-011100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 97 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 62 97 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 98 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-011100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

Highs 95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 98 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 64 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 64 98 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-011100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 72 98 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 99 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 67 100 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 67 100 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 67 96 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-011100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 90 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 54 94 53 94 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 68 92 68 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-011100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to

76. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 67 99 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 67 93 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 95 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-011100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 85 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 37 73 37 74 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 54 86 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 47 71 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 56 89 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 62 89 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-011100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...68 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 70 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 73 59 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 51 80 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-011100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 57 89 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 54 77 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 47 75 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 56 80 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 48 88 46 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-011100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 93 at

5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 63 81 61 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 65 95 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 68 95 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 68 93 67 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-011100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest

winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

64 to 74. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 61 82 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 87 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 72 90 70 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-011100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 79 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 87 47 86 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 95 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. Highs

97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

72 to 81. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 103 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 72 103 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-011100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to

78. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 96 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

California City 67 100 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 72 98 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 66 100 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 99 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

