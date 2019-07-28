CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-281100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 76 108 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 76 106 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 73 100 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-281100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 71 103 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 69 106 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 68 104 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-281100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 99.

Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 66 104 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 69 105 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 68 106 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 69 106 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-281100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 71 107 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 71 107 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 71 106 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 75 108 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-281100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 68 105 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 69 106 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 71 106 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 70 106 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 71 107 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-281100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

69. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 74 108 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 76 108 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 76 108 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 72 107 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 72 107 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 73 107 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 107 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-281100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 71 107 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 71 106 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 71 108 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 73 107 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 71 107 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 74 107 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-281100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 105 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 73 107 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-281100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 71 106 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 71 106 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 74 106 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-281100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 71 106 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 71 107 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 72 107 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-281100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs

96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 80 106 78 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 77 107 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 74 108 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 73 108 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 74 104 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-281100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 100 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 62 102 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 76 101 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-281100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 74 107 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 74 102 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 74 104 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-281100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 68 91 66 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 43 77 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 61 93 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 52 75 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 63 96 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 68 95 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-281100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...67 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...70 to

77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 77 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 67 80 65 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 58 86 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-281100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 95 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 61 84 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 53 82 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 62 87 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 54 95 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-281100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97 at 5000 feet...78 to 83 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 63 at

5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 68 88 68 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 71 103 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 74 103 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 74 100 73 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-281100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. West winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West winds

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to

73. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 90 66 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 66 94 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 78 97 78 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-281100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 86 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 55 93 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 76 102 75 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-281100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 81. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to

78. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 76.

Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 81 109 79 108 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 78 111 76 110 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-281100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 80 102 78 101 / 0 0 0 0

California City 74 107 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 79 105 78 102 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 73 106 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 71 106 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

