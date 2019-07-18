CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

020 FPUS56 KHNX 180701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-182300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 64 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

96 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 95 63 93 / 0 0 0

Avenal 94 63 91 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 88 62 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-182300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 94 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 96 to

101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 94 60 90 / 0 0 0

Mendota 97 60 93 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 96 59 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-182300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

61 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

62 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 95 57 92 / 0 0 0

Merced 96 60 93 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 97 58 94 / 0 0 0

Madera 98 60 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-182300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 96 60 93 / 0 0 0

Five Points 97 60 94 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 97 61 93 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 96 63 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-182300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to

69. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 97 59 93 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 97 60 94 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 97 62 93 / 0 0 0

Hanford 97 61 94 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 97 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-182300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 97 to

102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 100 63 97 / 0 0 0

Clovis 100 66 96 / 0 0 0

Fresno 99 66 95 / 0 0 0

Sanger 99 63 95 / 0 0 0

Reedley 99 63 95 / 0 0 0

Selma 99 64 95 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 98 62 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-182300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 96 to

101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 98 63 95 / 0 0 0

Visalia 97 62 94 / 0 0 0

Exeter 99 63 96 / 0 0 0

Tulare 98 64 95 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 99 62 95 / 0 0 0

Porterville 99 65 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-182300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to

70. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 95 60 92 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 97 63 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-182300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 95 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to

71. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 95 61 93 / 0 0 0

Wasco 97 62 93 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 97 65 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-182300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 95 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

66 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 97 62 94 / 0 0 0

McFarland 97 62 95 / 0 0 0

Shafter 97 63 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-182300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

74. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 96 70 93 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 98 68 95 / 0 0 0

Arvin 100 65 96 / 0 0 0

Lamont 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Mettler 96 63 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-182300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 89 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 91 62 87 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 94 53 90 / 0 0 0

Auberry 92 66 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-182300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 89 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to

75. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Springville 93 64 90 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 95 65 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-182300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 85 61 83 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 75 37 74 / 0 0 0

Wawona 87 53 84 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 73 47 71 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 89 55 86 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 89 61 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-182300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...69 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 at

5000 feet...70 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...70 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 71 45 69 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 73 58 70 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 81 51 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-182300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to

67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 91 54 89 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 77 52 75 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 75 45 73 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 79 54 77 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 88 46 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-182300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 76 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 65 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...

73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to

67 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Highs 87 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 79 59 77 / 0 0 0

Kernville 95 62 93 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 94 65 92 / 0 0 0

Weldon 92 65 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-182300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. West winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

65 to 75. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 80 57 77 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 84 57 82 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 89 68 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-182300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 77 54 74 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 85 46 82 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 93 65 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-182300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 71 to 77.

Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

72 to 80. Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 102 69 101 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 103 65 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-182300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 93 68 93 / 0 0 0

California City 97 63 96 / 0 0 0

Mojave 94 68 93 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 96 62 95 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 95 60 93 / 0 0 0

