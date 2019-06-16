CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019

689 FPUS56 KHNX 160701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-162300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 95 65 97 / 0 0 0

Avenal 93 65 96 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 89 62 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-162300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

Mendota 95 63 99 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 95 62 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-162300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 94 61 97 / 0 0 0

Merced 94 63 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 95 63 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 95 64 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-162300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72.

Highs 97 to 104.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 95 63 98 / 0 0 0

Five Points 95 64 98 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 95 64 99 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 95 65 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-162300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 98 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 94 64 97 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 94 64 97 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 95 64 99 / 0 0 0

Hanford 95 65 99 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 96 64 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-162300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 64 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 97 66 100 / 0 0 20

Clovis 96 69 99 / 0 0 20

Fresno 96 69 99 / 0 0 0

Sanger 95 66 98 / 0 0 20

Reedley 95 66 98 / 0 0 20

Selma 95 66 99 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 95 65 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-162300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

97 to 102. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 95 66 98 / 0 0 20

Visalia 96 65 99 / 0 0 0

Exeter 96 66 99 / 0 0 20

Tulare 96 66 100 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 96 65 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 96 67 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-162300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

Highs 98 to 105.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 94 62 97 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 96 64 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-162300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 94 62 96 / 0 0 0

Wasco 95 63 98 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 95 66 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-162300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 96 64 99 / 0 0 0

McFarland 96 64 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 96 64 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-162300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 65 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 94 71 96 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 96 69 99 / 0 0 0

Arvin 97 66 99 / 0 0 0

Lamont 97 66 100 / 0 0 0

Mettler 94 66 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-162300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 88 64 91 / 0 0 20

Oakhurst 89 57 91 / 0 0 30

Auberry 86 67 89 / 0 0 40

CAZ191-162300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 96 65 99 / 0 0 30

Springville 91 68 94 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 93 69 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-162300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 76 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

56 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 81 60 82 / 30 20 60

Tuolumne Meadows 70 39 70 / 50 30 60

Wawona 83 56 85 / 0 0 50

Devils Postpile 66 46 66 / 40 40 70

Bass Lake 84 57 86 / 0 0 40

Hetch Hetchy 85 61 87 / 20 20 60

CAZ193-162300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...

62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

78 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 68 46 69 / 20 20 60

Shaver Lake 69 60 71 / 0 0 40

Lake Wishon 76 51 77 / 20 20 60

CAZ194-162300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 86 55 87 / 30 20 60

Grant Grove 73 54 75 / 0 0 40

Lodgepole 72 46 73 / 20 0 50

Camp Nelson 74 59 76 / 0 0 20

Johnsondale 85 49 86 / 0 0 20

CAZ195-162300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

87 at 5000 feet...68 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

58 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 91 at

5000 feet...70 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to

60 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 85 at

5000 feet...66 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 76 58 78 / 0 0 0

Kernville 92 64 94 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 91 65 94 / 0 0 0

Weldon 93 61 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-162300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 77 59 79 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 82 57 84 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 85 68 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-162300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 73 55 74 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 81 48 82 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 89 68 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-162300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

67 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 100 70 99 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 101 68 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-162300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jun 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 92 67 91 / 0 0 0

California City 96 64 96 / 0 0 0

Mojave 93 66 93 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 95 61 95 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 94 60 94 / 0 0 0

