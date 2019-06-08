CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

68 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 98. Lows 61 to

67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 90 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 57 88 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 58 87 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105.

Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 90 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 56 89 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 56 89 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in

the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105.

Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 90 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 90 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 89 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 54 89 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 88 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 56 88 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 56 89 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 58 89 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 55 88 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 56 88 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 56 88 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 55 88 60 99 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 55 90 60 100 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 64 to

69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 91 61 101 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 56 89 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 57 89 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 56 88 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 56 88 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 56 88 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 56 88 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 88 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 88 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 56 89 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 56 89 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 89 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 56 89 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 88 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 55 90 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105.

Lows 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 89 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 56 89 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 58 90 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 55 89 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 55 89 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 89 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 97 to 102. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

Highs 92 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 88 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 59 90 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 57 91 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 56 91 63 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 56 90 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

62 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 82 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 47 82 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 56 80 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 61 to

69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 55 90 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 56 85 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 58 86 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to

88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

72 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 74 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 26 64 31 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 43 77 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 33 59 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 46 77 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 48 78 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to

85 at 5000 feet...67 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80 at

5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

72 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 36 62 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 64 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 41 69 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to

87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 79 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 42 66 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 38 65 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 49 69 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 41 80 46 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...

66 to 72 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91 at

5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 80 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

49 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to

71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 72 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 53 87 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 87 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 52 87 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs 80 to 90. East winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 72 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 47 78 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 83 67 88 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64. East winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. East winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 69 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 41 77 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 57 85 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

68 to 74.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 92 to 102.

Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 93 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 93 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 85 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

California City 56 91 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 57 88 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 55 91 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 54 90 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

