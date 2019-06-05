CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

462 FPUS56 KHNX 050701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-052300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

64 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101. Lows

65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 102 69 96 / 0 0 0

Avenal 100 70 95 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 95 64 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-052300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

62 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 100 64 89 / 0 0 0

Mendota 101 66 93 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 100 66 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-052300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

61 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 99 63 91 / 0 0 0

Merced 100 64 91 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 66 92 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 67 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-052300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 102 69 96 / 0 0 0

Five Points 101 69 95 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 102 69 96 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 103 71 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-052300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

61 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 102. Lows

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 100 67 93 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 100 69 94 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 102 69 96 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 69 96 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 102 69 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-052300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 102. Lows

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 102 69 96 / 0 0 0

Clovis 101 71 95 / 0 0 0

Fresno 100 71 95 / 0 0 0

Sanger 100 69 94 / 0 0 0

Reedley 100 69 94 / 0 0 0

Selma 100 71 95 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 100 69 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-052300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

62 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 100 69 94 / 0 0 0

Visalia 101 69 96 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 70 96 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 71 96 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 70 96 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 71 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-052300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 85. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 87. Lows 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 100 69 96 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 102 70 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-052300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 100 68 95 / 0 0 0

Wasco 100 69 96 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 100 71 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-052300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 101 70 96 / 0 0 0

McFarland 101 69 96 / 0 0 0

Shafter 100 71 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-052300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 99 74 94 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 101 74 97 / 0 0 0

Arvin 100 72 96 / 0 0 0

Lamont 101 71 97 / 0 0 0

Mettler 98 71 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-052300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

56 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 92 64 85 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 92 59 87 / 0 0 0

Auberry 90 67 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-052300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 55 to

63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 87 to

97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 100 68 95 / 0 0 0

Springville 95 69 91 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 97 71 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-052300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 46 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79 at

5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 82 57 76 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 70 37 66 / 20 0 0

Wawona 85 54 80 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 67 44 63 / 20 0 0

Bass Lake 87 58 81 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 86 58 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-052300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 69 47 65 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 73 58 68 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 77 50 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-052300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to

72 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 49 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 87 55 84 / 20 0 0

Grant Grove 74 53 71 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 74 48 70 / 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 77 60 73 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 88 53 83 / 0 0 0

=

CAZ195-052300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 73 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy, cooler. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 66 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 79 60 75 / 0 0 0

Kernville 95 66 91 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 94 68 89 / 0 0 0

Weldon 94 66 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-052300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 80 61 76 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 86 62 82 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 92 74 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-052300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds around

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 76 58 72 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 53 80 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 92 70 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-052300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 62 to 68.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 102 74 99 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 103 73 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-052300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Wed Jun 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 57 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 94 70 91 / 0 0 0

California City 98 69 94 / 0 0 0

Mojave 96 70 91 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 98 67 94 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 97 65 92 / 0 0 0

