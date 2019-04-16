CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-161100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 50 to 55. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 51 71 47 79 / 80 20 0 0

Avenal 51 69 47 77 / 80 20 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 68 48 76 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ180-161100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 70 47 78 / 90 0 0 0

Mendota 50 70 46 77 / 90 20 0 0

Firebaugh 50 70 45 77 / 90 20 0 0

CAZ181-161100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 69 46 77 / 90 0 0 0

Merced 49 69 46 77 / 90 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 68 45 76 / 90 20 0 0

Madera 51 68 46 77 / 90 30 0 0

CAZ182-161100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 78 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 70 46 78 / 80 30 0 0

Five Points 51 70 46 78 / 80 30 0 0

NAS Lemoore 51 71 47 78 / 90 40 0 0

Kettleman City 52 71 48 78 / 80 30 0 0

CAZ183-161100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 69 46 77 / 90 30 0 0

Caruthers 52 69 47 77 / 80 40 0 0

Lemoore 52 70 47 78 / 90 40 0 0

Hanford 51 69 47 77 / 90 50 0 0

Corcoran 51 69 46 78 / 80 50 0 0

CAZ184-161100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 69 46 77 / 90 50 0 0

Clovis 52 69 48 77 / 90 50 0 0

Fresno 52 69 48 77 / 90 50 0 0

Sanger 51 68 46 77 / 90 50 0 0

Reedley 52 68 46 77 / 90 50 0 0

Selma 52 69 48 77 / 80 50 0 0

Kingsburg 52 69 47 77 / 90 50 0 0

CAZ185-161100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 68 46 77 / 90 50 0 0

Visalia 52 69 46 77 / 80 60 0 0

Exeter 52 69 46 78 / 90 60 0 0

Tulare 52 69 47 77 / 80 60 0 0

Lindsay 52 68 46 77 / 80 60 0 0

Porterville 52 68 47 78 / 90 60 0 0

CAZ186-161100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 50 68 45 77 / 80 60 0 0

Allensworth 51 69 46 77 / 90 60 0 0

CAZ187-161100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84.

Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 50 68 46 76 / 80 40 0 0

Wasco 50 68 46 77 / 80 70 0 0

Buttonwillow 52 68 48 77 / 80 50 0 0

CAZ188-161100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to

61. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 51 68 46 77 / 90 70 0 0

McFarland 50 68 46 77 / 90 70 0 0

Shafter 51 68 46 77 / 80 70 0 0

CAZ189-161100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.

Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

Highs 75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 66 50 76 / 80 50 0 0

Bakersfield 54 67 49 78 / 80 60 0 0

Arvin 52 67 47 78 / 80 70 0 0

Lamont 52 68 47 78 / 80 60 0 0

Mettler 51 66 47 77 / 80 70 0 0

CAZ190-161100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 61 42 69 / 90 50 0 0

Oakhurst 42 62 37 72 / 100 60 0 0

Auberry 48 59 45 69 / 100 50 0 0

CAZ191-161100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 66 46 77 / 90 40 0 0

Springville 51 61 48 72 / 90 70 0 0

Tule River Reservation 53 62 48 74 / 90 70 0 0

CAZ192-161100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, snow

showers. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers, Chance of snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 50 36 63 / 100 70 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 20 42 16 55 / 100 50 0 0

Wawona 37 55 33 67 / 100 70 0 0

Devils Postpile 29 37 25 51 / 100 50 0 0

Bass Lake 40 57 36 68 / 100 60 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 41 55 38 68 / 100 70 20 0

CAZ193-161100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then snow showers

and chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, chance of

snow showers in the evening, then snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 7500 feet.

Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a

20 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts

up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 40 28 53 / 100 60 0 0

Shaver Lake 33 48 28 60 / 100 60 0 0

Lake Wishon 32 45 28 57 / 100 50 20 0

CAZ194-161100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight, Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Highs

43 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to

52 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 55 33 68 / 90 50 0 0

Grant Grove 34 43 31 55 / 100 70 0 0

Lodgepole 30 42 27 56 / 100 60 0 0

Camp Nelson 41 45 37 58 / 90 70 0 0

Johnsondale 35 55 31 69 / 80 70 0 0

CAZ195-161100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, snow showers

likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Very

windy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet. West

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph,

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to

51 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...58 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 46 38 60 / 70 60 0 0

Kernville 46 63 42 77 / 50 40 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 60 44 74 / 50 50 0 0

Weldon 49 61 44 74 / 40 30 0 0

CAZ196-161100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent. Very windy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Very windy. Highs 49 to

59. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 48 38 61 / 70 70 0 0

Tehachapi 42 52 38 65 / 50 60 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 56 47 69 / 50 50 0 0

CAZ197-161100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Breezy. Lows 40 to

50. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 45 36 57 / 80 60 0 0

Frazier Park 36 53 33 66 / 60 60 0 0

Grapevine 50 61 46 72 / 80 70 0 0

CAZ198-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Windy, cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 71 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 71 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-161100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to

59. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 50 63 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

California City 47 66 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 48 63 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 66 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 45 64 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

