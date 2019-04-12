CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019

733 FPUS56 KHNX 120601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-121100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

67 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 75 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 46 73 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 49 73 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-121100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 76 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 73 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 46 74 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-121100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 53. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 74 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 74 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 73 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 73 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

Highs 72 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 46 73 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 46 73 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 46 73 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 47 74 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-121100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 84 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 46 73 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 46 72 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 46 73 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 46 73 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 46 73 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-121100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

75. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 71 to 76. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 83 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 73 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 46 72 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 47 72 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 46 71 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 46 71 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 46 72 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 46 72 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-121100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 72 to

77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 83 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 46 71 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 72 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 46 71 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 72 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 71 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 47 71 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-121100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the south up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 81 to

86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 45 72 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 46 72 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-121100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 71 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 46 71 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 48 72 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-121100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 46 71 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 46 71 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 71 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-121100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

57. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 69 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 50 71 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 48 71 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 71 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 48 69 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-121100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 73 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 65 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 36 66 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 44 62 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-121100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 45 69 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 46 64 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 48 65 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-121100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph over higher

elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. North winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Northeast

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher

elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Breezy. Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 35 to

41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 35 55 37 62 / 30 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 15 45 17 56 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 32 60 35 67 / 20 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 22 40 24 50 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 35 62 38 69 / 30 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 61 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-121100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Near the crest, mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...17 to

25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 25 45 27 53 / 50 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 26 52 29 61 / 40 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 27 47 29 56 / 90 0 0 0

CAZ194-121100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 31 to 39 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 38 to

46 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to

43 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 57 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 30 46 33 56 / 40 0 0 0

Lodgepole 26 45 27 54 / 90 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 35 49 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 30 58 31 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-121100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

26 to 31 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to

70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to

42 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 50 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 42 67 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 44 65 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 65 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-121100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 67 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 52 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 38 56 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 60 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-121100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Lows 37 to 47. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 49 38 60 / 30 0 0 0

Frazier Park 33 57 34 68 / 30 0 0 0

Grapevine 46 64 47 75 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ198-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 72 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 46 73 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-121100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 48 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 66 49 72 / 40 0 0 0

California City 44 70 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 45 67 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 43 70 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 41 69 42 77 / 0 0 0 0

