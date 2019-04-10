CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2019

_____

956 FPUS56 KHNX 100701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-102300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 76 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 74 47 74 / 0 0 0

Avenal 72 47 73 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 71 52 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-102300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 77 to

82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

54. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 73 49 72 / 0 0 0

Mendota 73 47 72 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 72 47 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-102300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 75 to

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

54. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 72 48 71 / 0 0 0

Merced 72 47 71 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 71 46 70 / 0 0 0

Madera 71 46 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-102300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 78 to

83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 47 74 / 0 0 0

Five Points 73 48 73 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 73 47 74 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 74 48 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-102300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 77 to

82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

54. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 72 47 71 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 71 47 71 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 73 47 73 / 0 0 0

Hanford 71 47 71 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 72 46 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-102300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 76 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

48 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 46 71 / 0 0 0

Clovis 72 48 71 / 0 0 0

Fresno 72 48 71 / 0 0 0

Sanger 71 46 70 / 0 0 0

Reedley 71 46 70 / 0 0 0

Selma 71 48 71 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 46 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-102300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 77 to

82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 71 46 70 / 0 0 0

Visalia 71 46 71 / 0 0 0

Exeter 71 46 71 / 0 0 0

Tulare 71 46 71 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 46 70 / 0 0 0

Porterville 70 46 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-102300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 78 to

83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 45 72 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 71 46 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-102300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 68 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 77 to

82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

52. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 71 46 71 / 0 0 0

Wasco 70 46 71 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 71 47 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-102300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 71 45 71 / 0 0 0

McFarland 70 45 71 / 0 0 0

Shafter 70 46 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-102300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 51 71 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 49 71 / 0 0 0

Arvin 69 46 71 / 0 0 0

Lamont 70 46 71 / 0 0 0

Mettler 68 46 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-102300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 66 to

76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 42 61 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 66 38 63 / 0 0 30

Auberry 62 46 60 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ191-102300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 45 68 / 0 0 20

Springville 64 46 64 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 48 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-102300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the morning. Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Wind chill readings around 6 below

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Near the crest, snow

showers likely. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs

47 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to

56 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 36 51 / 0 0 40

Tuolumne Meadows 45 16 43 / 0 0 50

Wawona 60 34 57 / 0 0 40

Devils Postpile 40 23 38 / 0 0 70

Bass Lake 61 37 58 / 0 0 40

Hetch Hetchy 60 39 56 / 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ193-102300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. North winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 8 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings near zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Near the crest, snow

showers likely. Snow showers likely and chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 26 42 / 0 0 60

Shaver Lake 52 28 50 / 0 0 50

Lake Wishon 48 28 46 / 0 0 60

=

$$

CAZ194-102300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Northwest

winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, snow showers likely.

Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph. A 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon, West winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

North winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 36 to

44 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 33 57 / 0 0 60

Grant Grove 46 31 45 / 0 0 50

Lodgepole 46 26 45 / 0 0 50

Camp Nelson 48 36 48 / 0 0 20

Johnsondale 57 29 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-102300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Windy. No snow accumulation. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows

37 to 43 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs 56 to

62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 36 50 / 0 0 0

Kernville 66 41 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 43 65 / 0 0 0

Weldon 64 42 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-102300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. West winds around 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 52 to 62. West winds

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

above 4000 feet. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level above 4000 feet. Highs 51 to

61. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 50 36 53 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 36 56 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 58 45 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-102300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level above 4000 feet. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level above 4000 feet. Highs 51 to

61. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 36 50 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 56 32 58 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 62 46 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-102300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows 43 to 48.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 72. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 72 46 71 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 74 45 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-102300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 46 66 / 0 0 0

California City 68 41 69 / 0 0 0

Mojave 65 43 66 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 41 69 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 67 40 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather