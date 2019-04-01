CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019
680 FPUS56 KHNX 010601
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
CAZ089-011100-
West Central San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light and variable in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Highs 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
52 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 51 76 52 71 / 0 0 20 20
Mendota 50 77 52 72 / 0 0 0 40
Coalinga 51 79 52 73 / 0 0 0 20
CAZ090-011100-
East Central San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
73 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows
51 to 56. Light winds in the evening becoming northwest up to
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 68 to
73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.
Lows 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 49 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 71 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
52 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 72 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 50 75 52 70 / 0 0 40 60
Merced 50 75 52 70 / 0 0 40 60
Chowchilla 50 75 53 69 / 0 0 30 50
Madera 50 75 54 70 / 0 0 20 40
Clovis 53 76 55 71 / 0 0 20 50
Fresno 53 76 55 71 / 0 0 20 50
Kerman 50 76 53 72 / 0 0 20 40
Sanger 51 76 54 71 / 0 0 20 50
Reedley 52 77 54 71 / 0 0 20 50
Selma 52 77 55 72 / 0 0 20 50
Kingsburg 51 77 54 72 / 0 0 20 40
CAZ091-011100-
Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
76 to 81. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
Lows 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 72 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 71 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
73 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lemoore 50 78 53 73 / 0 0 0 30
Hanford 51 77 54 72 / 0 0 0 30
Avenal 51 77 52 72 / 0 0 0 0
Taft 55 79 57 72 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ092-011100-
Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Lows
48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
Lows 48 to 53.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 73 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 71 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
73 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 51 77 54 71 / 0 0 20 50
Visalia 51 78 54 72 / 0 0 0 30
Exeter 51 79 54 72 / 0 0 20 50
Tulare 51 79 54 73 / 0 0 0 30
Lindsay 50 79 54 72 / 0 0 0 40
Porterville 51 80 55 73 / 0 0 0 30
Delano 50 79 52 73 / 0 0 0 20
Wasco 50 79 52 73 / 0 0 0 20
Shafter 50 80 52 74 / 0 0 0 20
Bakersfield 53 80 55 75 / 0 0 0 0
Arvin 50 82 53 75 / 0 0 0 0
Lamont 50 82 53 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ093-011100-
Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 65 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 40 to
50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 60 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of rain. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 62 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs
60 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 63 to 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 47 67 50 60 / 0 40 60 80
Oakhurst 43 71 46 62 / 0 40 60 80
CAZ094-011100-
Tulare County Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lows 49 to 57.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 61 to
71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance
of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows
44 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 46 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 64 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
48 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 46 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 50 77 52 69 / 0 0 30 60
CAZ095-011100-
Kern County Mountains-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 60 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
at 5000 feet 42 to 50. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 52 to 60. West winds 25 to
35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning increasing to 65 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms. Windy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 45. West
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs at
5000 feet 52 to 62. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs at 5000 feet 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 49. Highs at 5000 feet
52 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows at
5000 feet 39 to 47. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Isabella 48 76 52 67 / 0 0 0 0
Tehachapi 43 69 46 61 / 0 0 0 0
Frazier Park 38 68 39 60 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ096-011100-
Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to
33 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 61 at
5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain and slight chance
of freezing rain after midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of
freezing rain after midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 46 at
5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Snow with possible rain and thunderstorms likely.
Chance of freezing rain in the morning, then slight chance of
light freezing rain in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up
to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level
7500 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations. Over higher
elevations, gusts up to 50 mph in the morning increasing to
70 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, rain,
slight chance of thunderstorms and light freezing rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to
40 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,
southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to
32 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to
48 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and
slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to
49 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to
33 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Snow, rain likely and slight chance of freezing rain
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow
and slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Windy.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...
37 to 47 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to
32 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 40 57 42 49 / 0 50 70 90
Shaver Lake 32 59 34 51 / 0 30 50 70
CAZ097-011100-
Tulare County Mountains-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...23 to
33 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms, Mostly
cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of light freezing rain after midnight, Chance of snow
after midnight. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and slight chance of thunderstorms, A 50 percent chance of
light freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Snow level above
8000 feet. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.
West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, slight
chance of thunderstorms and light freezing rain. Very windy.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs
47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to
40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning increasing to 75 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, slight
chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly
clear after midnight. Very windy. Colder. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...
19 to 29 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest around 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to
34 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance
of rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow after
midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 35 to
43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of snow and
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Slight
chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to
34 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Windy. Highs 50 to
60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Windy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to
55 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lodgepole 31 54 34 47 / 0 0 40 60
CAZ098-011100-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds
25 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 68 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.
Lows 46 to 53. Highs 68 to 78.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Windy. Highs 69 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 50 79 55 74 / 0 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 50 80 55 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ099-011100-
Southeastern Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning increasing to 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 64 to
74. Lows 44 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain. Windy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 65 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
California City 48 78 51 72 / 0 0 0 0
Mojave 49 76 52 69 / 0 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 46 78 50 72 / 0 0 0 0
Rosamond 45 78 49 71 / 0 0 0 0
