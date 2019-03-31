CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019

_____

880 FPUS56 KHNX 310700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ089-011100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 70 to

76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 51 77 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 51 77 54 74 / 0 0 0 20

Coalinga 49 80 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-011100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 75 53 72 / 0 0 30 40

Merced 49 75 53 72 / 0 0 30 40

Chowchilla 50 75 55 72 / 0 0 20 40

Madera 52 76 56 72 / 0 0 20 30

Clovis 54 77 56 73 / 0 0 20 40

Fresno 54 77 56 73 / 0 0 20 30

Kerman 53 77 57 73 / 0 0 0 30

Sanger 53 77 55 72 / 0 0 20 40

Reedley 51 77 55 73 / 0 0 0 30

Selma 51 77 56 73 / 0 0 0 30

Kingsburg 50 77 55 73 / 0 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ091-011100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 70 to 77. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 50 79 54 75 / 0 0 0 20

Hanford 50 78 52 75 / 0 0 0 20

Avenal 50 78 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 53 79 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-011100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 73 to

78. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 50 77 55 73 / 0 0 0 30

Visalia 51 78 55 75 / 0 0 0 20

Exeter 50 80 56 75 / 0 0 0 30

Tulare 49 79 56 75 / 0 0 0 20

Lindsay 49 79 55 75 / 0 0 0 30

Porterville 48 80 53 75 / 0 0 0 20

Delano 49 80 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 49 80 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 50 80 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 53 80 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 53 82 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 52 82 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-011100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 68 49 62 / 0 0 50 70

Oakhurst 42 72 48 65 / 0 0 40 70

=

$$

CAZ094-011100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 47 77 51 72 / 0 0 20 40

=

$$

CAZ095-011100-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 45. Gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 54 to 62. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to

46. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 63. Lows at 5000 feet

39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 48. Highs at 5000 feet

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 44 76 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 69 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 36 68 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-011100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow...a 50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Slight chance

of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, snow likely and slight chance of light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 7500 feet.

Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Windy. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain, snow and slight chance of light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow and rain

likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to

56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 59 38 52 / 0 20 60 80

Shaver Lake 27 60 34 54 / 0 0 40 60

=

$$

CAZ097-011100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow near the

crest. Breezy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Slight

chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Windy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers and slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 28 55 34 49 / 0 0 30 50

=

$$

CAZ098-011100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 47 to 53. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Windy. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 46 80 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 46 80 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-011100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

44 to 51. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Windy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 44 78 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 45 76 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 41 78 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 42 78 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather