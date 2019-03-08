CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019

_____

020 FPUS56 KHNX 080800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ089-090000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 39 to

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 39 57 / 20 0 20

Mendota 57 37 58 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 56 39 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-090000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 38 57 / 0 0 20

Merced 57 38 58 / 0 0 20

Chowchilla 57 38 58 / 0 0 0

Madera 58 39 59 / 0 0 0

Clovis 57 38 58 / 0 0 0

Fresno 57 38 58 / 0 0 0

Kerman 57 38 58 / 0 0 0

Sanger 57 37 58 / 20 0 0

Reedley 57 36 58 / 20 0 0

Selma 57 37 57 / 20 0 0

Kingsburg 57 37 58 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-090000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 36 58 / 0 0 0

Hanford 56 37 57 / 20 0 0

Avenal 54 39 55 / 0 0 0

Taft 54 41 56 / 40 20 0

=

$$

CAZ092-090000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 56 36 57 / 30 0 0

Visalia 57 37 58 / 30 0 0

Exeter 58 39 59 / 50 0 0

Tulare 58 37 58 / 30 0 0

Lindsay 58 38 58 / 50 0 0

Porterville 57 38 58 / 50 0 0

Delano 57 37 58 / 40 0 0

Wasco 57 37 57 / 50 0 0

Shafter 57 38 57 / 50 0 0

Bakersfield 57 40 58 / 50 0 0

Arvin 56 38 58 / 60 20 0

Lamont 57 38 58 / 60 20 0

=

$$

CAZ093-090000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 33 48 / 20 0 0

Oakhurst 48 29 52 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-090000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Chance of showers.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 54 36 56 / 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-090000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY ABOVE

3000 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Chance of snow

showers. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs at 5000 feet 30 to 40. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 24 to 30. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs at 5000 feet 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows at 5000 feet 28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs at

5000 feet 39 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 29 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet

29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to

33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 48 35 52 / 40 0 0

Tehachapi 39 29 44 / 60 0 0

Frazier Park 38 22 42 / 60 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-090000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 16 to 24 at 5000 feet...

6 to 12 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet.

Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows

24 to 30 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Windy. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 23 to 29 at

5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 21 40 / 50 0 20

Shaver Lake 35 11 38 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-090000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers near the

crest. Highs 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 30 at

5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Windy. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Windy. Highs 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Windy. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 30 12 33 / 70 0 20

=

$$

CAZ098-090000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Chance of

showers. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 55 to

65. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 37 59 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 35 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-090000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight. Below the passes, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 49 to

59. Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 51 34 56 / 0 0 0

Mojave 49 36 54 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 34 55 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 33 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather