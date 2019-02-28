CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
092 FPUS56 KHNX 280600
ZFPHNX
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.
CAZ089-281200-
West Central San Joaquin Valley-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 46 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs 59 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
51 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
61 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 59 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 48 60 45 62 / 30 30 0 0
Mendota 48 63 46 64 / 20 30 0 0
Coalinga 49 63 48 64 / 30 30 0 0
=
$$
CAZ090-281200-
East Central San Joaquin Valley-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 48 to
53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 59 to 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds in the evening becoming east
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 50 to
56.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 62 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 59 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 61 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 49 60 44 62 / 30 30 0 0
Merced 49 60 45 62 / 30 40 0 0
Chowchilla 51 61 46 63 / 30 40 0 0
Madera 52 63 47 65 / 30 40 0 0
Clovis 51 63 46 64 / 30 30 0 0
Fresno 50 64 47 64 / 30 30 0 0
Kerman 51 64 47 64 / 20 30 0 0
Sanger 50 63 45 64 / 30 30 0 0
Reedley 50 64 45 64 / 30 30 0 0
Selma 50 63 47 63 / 30 30 0 0
Kingsburg 50 63 46 63 / 30 30 0 0
=
$$
CAZ091-281200-
Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 46 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the
morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
51 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
62 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 46 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 61 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
51 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Highs 60 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lemoore 48 63 47 63 / 20 20 0 0
Hanford 49 63 46 63 / 20 20 0 0
Avenal 47 63 46 63 / 20 20 0 0
Taft 51 64 49 62 / 30 30 0 0
=
$$
CAZ092-281200-
Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to
10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent. Highs 63 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
49 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 62 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
50 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
64 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 61 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
51 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 50 64 46 64 / 30 30 0 0
Visalia 50 64 46 64 / 30 30 0 0
Exeter 51 65 47 65 / 30 30 0 0
Tulare 51 65 47 64 / 20 20 0 0
Lindsay 51 65 47 64 / 30 30 0 0
Porterville 51 66 47 65 / 30 30 0 0
Delano 51 66 48 64 / 30 30 0 0
Wasco 51 65 49 64 / 20 20 0 0
Shafter 51 66 49 64 / 20 20 0 0
Bakersfield 52 66 49 65 / 30 30 0 0
Arvin 49 67 48 65 / 30 30 0 0
Lamont 50 67 48 65 / 30 30 0 0
=
$$
CAZ093-281200-
Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to
50.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 43 54 42 57 / 50 80 20 0
Oakhurst 41 57 39 60 / 50 80 20 0
=
$$
CAZ094-281200-
Tulare County Foothills-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows
45 to 53.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 45 to
53.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 41 to 49.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 58 to 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 45 63 44 63 / 40 40 0 0
=
$$
CAZ095-281200-
Kern County Mountains-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 54. West winds around
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to
41. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 53.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
at 5000 feet 47 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 58.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Isabella 42 60 40 60 / 70 70 0 0
Tehachapi 41 55 38 55 / 50 50 0 0
Frazier Park 33 52 32 53 / 30 20 0 0
=
$$
CAZ096-281200-
Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers likely...snow showers likely near the crest.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up
to 3 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...
23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph over higher elevations.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Showers likely,
Snow showers in the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level
6500 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over
higher elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and
slight chance of showers in the evening. Near the crest, chance
of snow showers in the evening. Slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Snow
level 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at
8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
60 mph over higher elevations.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.
Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over
higher elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of snow in the
evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Windy. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches.
Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at
8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
55 mph over higher elevations.
.SATURDAY...Snow, rain, windy. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...
31 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Windy. Lows 33 to 39 at
5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at
8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...
35 to 43 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 37 at
5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Very windy. Highs
41 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 46 at
5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 39 46 34 46 / 70 80 50 0
Shaver Lake 29 45 28 47 / 60 70 20 0
=
$$
CAZ097-281200-
Tulare County Mountains-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers likely...snow showers likely near the crest.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level
7500 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.
West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of
showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level
6500 feet. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.
West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 30 to 38 at
5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph
in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, west
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at
8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
over higher elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Chance of rain.
Snow likely after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level above
8000 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.
Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. West winds 25 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Highs 43 to
49 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at
5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Snow and
rain likely. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs
46 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...
38 to 46 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38 at
5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Very windy. Highs
45 to 55 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at
5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lodgepole 26 42 26 43 / 60 60 0 0
=
$$
CAZ098-281200-
Indian Wells Valley-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 70. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs
60 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs 59 to 67. Lows 42 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Highs 55 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 45 68 43 69 / 0 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 44 69 44 70 / 0 0 0 0
=
$$
CAZ099-281200-
Southeastern Kern County Desert-
1000 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to
65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Breezy. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 41 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs
57 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 59 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
42 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Highs 54 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
California City 40 64 42 67 / 0 0 0 0
Mojave 42 62 43 64 / 0 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 43 64 42 66 / 0 0 0 0
Rosamond 43 64 41 66 / 0 0 0 0
=
$$
